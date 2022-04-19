TxDOT projects target Fannin County, Van Alstyne

TxDOT

Replacing bridges in Fannin County

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work to replace two county road bridges in Fannin County will begin April 18.

The contractor, THK Construction, Longview, Texas, was granted 112 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $470,000. The anticipated completion date of this work is October 2022.

The contractor will replace one bridge at a time, starting on CR 3810 at the Loring Creek Tributary and then replace the bridge on CR 3315 at Allen Creek. The contractor will also construct new approaches to both bridges, officials said.

Road closures will be in effect during construction at each bridge site. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes while this project is underway.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Multi-use path in Van Alstyne

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work to construct a multi-use pedestrian and bicycle path in Van Alstyne in Grayson County is set to begin April 20.

The contractor, The Fain Group of Fort Worth, Texas, was granted 93 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $662,000. The anticipated completion date for this project is September 2022, officials said.

The contractor will construct a bicycle and pedestrian trail on Newport Drive, from Partin Elementary School to State Highway 5 and along SH 5 from Newport Drive to Forrest Moore Park. The work includes light earthwork grading, drainage, sidewalks, regulatory signage, pavement markings and some landscape architecture amenities, official said.

This project will occasionally require road closures while the work is underway.

