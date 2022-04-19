Earth Day Festival back for 14th celebration

The Texoma Earth Day Festival is back this week. The annual festival and recycling eventwill be held on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sherman Municipal Building and Lucy Kidd-Key Park.

Event Organizer Amy Hoffman-Shehan said they are looking forward to a good turnout at the 14th Earth Day event.

"Our recycling is growing by leaps and bounds every year. I think it is hard to predict the size of attendance for the festival itself since we have not had one in two years — due to COVID — so we have a few fewer vendors than we normally do but we are hoping we will have good attendance," Hoffman-Shehan said.

So far, the weather forecast looks good for Saturday which is a blessing considering their last two festivals before Covid were rained out part of the way through the day.

The family friendly community event provides practical ways to reduce one's impact on the environment and reduces the burden on local governments by redirecting items from the trash stream to recycling facilities. The festival features workshops, children’s activities, music and other entertainment, displays, demonstrations, vendors, and a wide variety of recycling opportunities. There will be a wide range of recycling opportunities. All of the recycling will take place on North Elm Street, adjacent to Kidd-Key Auditorium and Lucy Kidd-Key Park.

New Recycling Guide

The folks who put on the event are updating the regional recycling guide and will have copies to hand out at the information booth. This is a valuable tool for recycling all over north Texas and southern Oklahoma. They will also have 500 free shopping bags to distribute at the festival, so make sure you visit the information booth.

Get your shred on

There is nothing like the feeling of clearing out boxes of old paper work. The Earth Day celebration will offer the public a way to get that feeling by partnering with First United Bank to offer a public shredding opportunity. It will take place in front of Kidd-Key Auditorium from 9 until noon. This service is free to individuals and is intended for sensitive documents. Other papers and cardboard need to be recycled in the containers provided on site.

Get rid of that old paint

TCO) will provide a latex paint collection during the event. They will accept latex paint in one gallon and five-gallon containers. The paint can be in any condition, but the containers must be sealed and dry on the exterior. No oil-based paints, stains or varnishes will be collected. Those need to be reserved for the next Household Hazardous Waste collection, and you can even register to participate in a May HHW event at the TCOG booth.

Electronic Waste

Keystone Enterprises will be on hand to collect electronic waste, which includes almost anything a current ran through. The full list of materials they accept is on the website in the recycling section. They do not accept tube televisions or monitors. There will be containers on site for the following materials: cardboard of any kind (flattened, clean and dry), plastics 1, 2 & 5, tin and aluminum food and drink cans, Styrofoam (soft foam will not be accepted), paper including newspaper, office paper, junk mail, catalogs, phone books, and magazines. Foiled paper, wrapping paper and food cartons cannot be recycled. All materials must be clean and dry.

Entertainment

This year's line up includes Keepers of the Sound of God (the church band at Greater Harvest Church North in Sherman), Red River Valley Dulcimer Club, BJ Spencer, Legend Martial Arts, Canyon Creek Players, the Children’s Chorus of Greater North Texas, and Texoma Strength.

For more information, please check out the Texoma Earth Day Festival website http://www.earthdaytexoma.org or the festival’s Facebook page.