Honoring a trailblazer: Judge Carol Siebman recognized for work on bail bond board

Judge Carol Siebman was the first woman elected to a county court-at-law bench when she first took office, and Tuesday Grayson County commissioners approved a proclamation of appreciation for a trail blazing member of the county family.

Tuesday's proclamation honored her work on the county's jail bond board for the past nine years.

"Judge Siebman is probably the most understated county official I've ever met in my entire life. She is a great servant to our community and has been for many, many years and we appreciate her," said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

A 1985 graduate of the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University, Siebman moved to Sherman with her husband Clyde and they opened up a law practice. He died of a heart attack in March of 2021.

"I appreciate everything that you've done here today," Siebman said to Magers. "As you say, I am understated and overwhelmed."

She said she has enjoyed the opportunity that Grayson County voters gave her back some 23 years ago.

"I've learned a lot about the county. I learned a lot about criminal law which I hadn't practiced (before being elected) but we are so overwhelmed with criminal cases that 99 percent of what we do is criminal up in the county court-at-law. And I learned a lot about human nature. And most of all, probably most importantly, I learned a lot about myself. As I look back over the years, there were high times and there low times. There were difficult times. Sometimes my opinion didn't jive with someone else's opinion but we worked it out. I believe that as the years went on the bar of the county accepted me and that I have a good working relationship with them and have had for a number of years now," she said.

She said is proud of the changes that she and Judge James Henderson, who was elected four years after her, were able to make changes to make the county courts-at-law more efficient and productive.

"I thank the people of Grayson County for allowing me to serve as long as I have. The last year and a half has been extremely difficult. (It) made me reflect on what's important and they say that when its time for you to retire you'll know it. And I knew it. I didn't make any sound about my intentions for at least six months but every time I turned to deciding how to move forward, I wanted to return to the law firm that Clyde and I established and that's what I am going to do," she said.