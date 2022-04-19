Fewer Hispanics, Asians came in contact with SPD in 2021; other racial profiling report findings

According to its recently released annual racial profiling report, the Sherman Police Department found that a lower percentage of Hispanics and Asians came into contact with police than was expected for the population in 2021. The annual racial profiling report outlines police interaction with motorists in order to unveil any racial profiling taking place in the department.

The report also found that a higher-than-expected percentage of Whites, Blacks and American Indians came into contact with police for 2021, but noted that this was within 3 percent of what should be expected based on population.

"Historically, it came about because of bad policing practices, and we recognize that. So, that's one of the reasons why we are using an outside consultant to review it, and then give their opinion based on a couple things and the information that they see in the statistical numbers based on the videos and analysis of that," Sherman Executive Director of Public Safety Zachary Flores said.

The report noted no complaints of racial profiling were made against the Sherman Police Department in the 2021 calendar year.

Since 2002, departments across the state have been required by law to collect and report traffic-related information. State laws regarding racial-profiling reporting were updated in 2009 to require the collection and reporting of all motor vehicle related contacts where a citation was issued or an arrest was made. Police are also required to indicate if they knew the race of the individual prior to detainment.

"The purpose in collecting and disclosing this information has been to determine if police officers, in a particular municipality, are engaging in the practice of racially profiling minority motorists," the report states.

This year's report included data on 7,608 contacts with police. Of these interactions, 62 percent, or 4,748 incidents, involved a white individual interacting with police. By comparison Black and Hispanic individuals made up 17 percent and 19 percent of all interactions, respectively.

Whites were also the group that received the most citations, with 52 percent of the 1,449 that were issued for the year.

These interactions led to a total of 379 searches, with white individuals making up 201 cases, and Black individuals made up an additional 118 cases. By comparison, Hispanics represented 59 of these searches.

In 242 of these searches, contraband ranging from weapons to drugs and alcohol was discovered. Searches involving Whites made up 116 of these cases. Contraband was also found in 84 searches involving Black individuals and 41 cases with Latino individuals.

The report also noted four cases where bodily injury occurred. However, use of force by the Sherman Police Department is traditionally gathered in a separate report. The final of the four incidents occurred in the final hours of the year on Dec. 31, 2021.