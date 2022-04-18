Volunteers needed: CASA makes push for those willing to help children

Each year, CASA of Grayson County volunteers help more than 200 children who are involved in the foster care system through no fault of their own.

Those volunteers spend 3,600 hours a year serving the kids in the community but doesn't even include the 500 hours of training and education that those volunteers go through each year to make sure they are up to the task of being a child's voice in court.

"I also have an amazing staff who partner, coach and guide these advocates through those challenges," CASA Executive Director James Hamilton told county commissioner's on April 12.

Hamilton said even with the amazing number of volunteers that they are able to bring to the service of youngsters in this area, CASA of Grayson County is only able to provide a CASA volunteer for about 66 percent of the children who are in foster care right now.

"We are constantly looking for new volunteers," he said.

After the meeting, Hamilton said in an email, "In Grayson County, the dollar value assigned to the work of CASA Guardians ad Litem is $22 per hour. In FY 2020 (2019-2020), our volunteer advocates donated 4,370 hours to the children we serve in Grayson County, resulting in a donation of $96,140 worth of services. This is remarkable considering the Covid-19 restrictions."

Hamilton said to adequately serve the needs of local children, CASA's goal is to recruit 30 new volunteers each year. "However, the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic we have been unable to meet that goal. Currently, to match every child or sibling group with an Advocate, we would need an additional 70 volunteers," he said.

"Being an Advocate is no easy task, we strive to adequately equip them with initial and ongoing training. The initial training is 30 hours which is taught through combined in person and online sessions. The initial training also requires a few hours of observing in a courtroom as well which is in addition to the 30 hours. Our next training class is starting the beginning of May, and we have room for more! Because we work with children and families experiencing difficult life situations, we discuss may topics in training. These topics include child development, how trauma affects children and adults, substance use, mental health, cultural competence, and the legal system," he said.

That doesn't mean they expect advocates to be experts in all of those things at the end of their initial training. That is what the advocate supervisors are there for to guide and support the advocates as they support the children.

What people need most to be a great advocate, Hamilton said, is a willingness to learn and to serve.

CASA advocates visit with their assigned children once per month and interact with all of the people involved with those children's lives in order to be able to make recommendations to a judge on what is the child’s best interest.

"In order to make an educated and objective recommendation, the Advocate must have a relationship with the child, parents, and others involved. Being an Advocate is not a volunteer position for every person due to the difficulty of the situations and requirements, but we are happy to discuss this opportunity with anyone interested in learning more," Hamilton said.

But advocates are not the only volunteers that CASA needs. They need volunteers who help with special events or who are willing to go out into the community and share CASA's story or organize community drives for things like the personal items children often lack when they are removed to foster care.

For more information about becoming involved with CASA of Grayson County go to https://casagrayson.com/ or call 903-813-5400.