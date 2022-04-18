Sherman begins budget season in the wake of TI expansion

Sherman officials will unofficially start budget season this week with the first budget workshops of the year. The meeting, which will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sherman City Hall, will set the stage for future meetings and the drafting of the city budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The upcoming budget season could be an important moment for the city it works to install new infrastructure and improvements ahead of major developments that are just on the horizon, including the $30 billion expansion of Texas Instruments' facility in Sherman and work in the Bel Air development, among others.

More:New timeline? TI projects could be coming sooner than expected

"It will be a review of where we are with this year's workplan, and it will be a review of where we are financially from the budget we are currently in," City Manager Roby Hefton said, referring to the topics of the meeting. "It will be a look back one year, a look at the current year financially and how we are doing compared to budget and last year, and then a bit of a peek into next year about what we expect."

TI announced in November that Sherman will be the new site of a $30 billion production facility that will allow the tech company to produce more modern components for tech and other uses. The new facility, which will be built in phases starting in 2022, could create 3,200 new jobs.

The expansion of TI was not in the cards when city leaders drafted the last budget and this upcoming budget will be the first to reflect the impacts the project will have. The budget will reflect large-scale infrastructure projects that are planned to help support the new facility.

More:TI effect: Sherman eyes $161M in water, wastewater projects

As an example, Hefton said the TI project will likely lead to lower-than-expected water rates for customers in Sherman, but the full scale of the impact from TI's expansion aren't immediately clear quite yet.

"While we are not be able to say at next week's meeting it will have XYZ impact, what we know is that it will have an impact and we will have to wait until June to let the council know and quantify what that is," he said.

Another topic that could be discussed is financing for up to $150 million in water projects that is expected to move forward in the near future. While the expansion of TI will offset the interest payments for the bonds that will finance these projects, Hefton said it will not be immediate.

In the interim, the city could pay the interest using reserves or by including it in the initial bond amount.

"That may not be a great idea if your interest rates are 20 percent, but our rates today are 2 to 3 percent, so the risk is very low," Hefton said.

More:Sherman approves $125.1M budget for 2021-2022