Officer involved wreck sends motorcyclist to hospital

Staff reports

The Denison Police Department released information Monday related to wreck involving a Denison Police officer. In the news release, the department said a motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with minor injuries following the event that took place Sunday.

"The officer was making a turn onto Town Center Road off the Highway 75 service road in Sherman, when they collided with a motorcyclist," the release said. "The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Denison Police Officer was not injured."

The release also said police policy required the officer to participate in a urinalysis, and the sample came back clean.

DPD said an accident report was completed by the Sherman Police Department.