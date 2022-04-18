Appraisal notices to go out soon, values expected to be higher

Herald Democrat

Local property owners might be in for a shock from their mailboxes in coming days.

The Grayson Central Appraisal District’s property value notices will be mailed out around April 28, and this year’s values are expected to be at record increases.

"Most property owners are aware of the booming housing market across Texas, but we have never seen anything like this before," Chief Appraiser Shawn Coker said in a news release. "Many times, buyers are bidding over the asking price because they are competing with other buyers, thus driving up prices. It is definitely a seller’s market with housing inventory availability under 1 month recently. We are required by state law to estimate our values based on what is happening in the market. A recent survey of appraisal districts across the state are expecting 30-50% increases due to the strong housing demand driving prices.”

The dramatic increase in prices is driven by several factors; historically low mortgage rates, low unemployment rate, a strong local and state economy, migration from higher cost of living states, as well as a supply shortage in all types of housing. Although Texas is a heavy property tax state, according to the Tax Foundation, Texas ranks 47th on the latest rankings of local and state tax burden, Coker said.

The Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center data also shows the Sherman- Denison MSA from January 2021 to January 2022 has seen a 27.5 percent on average increase in single-family home sales.

It is highly likely that Texas citizens will vote in May to approve an increase in exemption amount for a residential homestead for school districts, Coker said. The exemption amount on school assessed values would increase from $25,000-$40,000 on general homesteads.

He said it is important to note that the increase in value does not mean an equivalent increase in property taxes. There are several protections in place to shield property owners from large increases.

Homeowners with a residential homestead exemption have limitations of a 10 percent increase in the appraised, or taxable, value.

"Although your market value may increase to reflect the market, your taxable value can only go up 10% per year," Coker said. "This limitation does not include non-homestead, square footage additions to an existing home, or new construction. Homeowners with an over 65 exemption should not see a tax increase unless they made square footage additions to their property."

Coker serves on the Legislative Committee for the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts and is co-chair for the Texas Association of Assessing Officers Government Relations Committee and said that those groups have reached out to local and regional state representatives to ask for a push to lower the 10 percent assessment cap to a 5 percent to help in easing the tax burden on property owner’s homesteads.

“Thankfully, the 10% cap in assessed value is in place, but it’s hard for taxpayers to absorb that much, especially when you couple that with inflation and higher gas prices,” Coker said.

Taxpayers will have 30 days from the date of the notice to file a protest if they have any concerns or issues. A Notice of Protest must be filed by the deadline on the notice or not later than May 15th. Coker recommends the online protest portal for any property owners with legitimate concerns about the overall market value of their property.

“We provide an online protest portal where property owners can share information with us that we may not be aware of that could potentially affect the market value of a property. We have found this to be the most efficient means of assisting taxpayers,” Coker said.

“Reliable evidence for us could be in the form of photos, estimates for extraordinary repairs, or settlement statements as well as other types of documentation.”

Central appraisal districts, known as CADs, are a subdivision of the state of Texas and do not work directly for local entities. They are not charged with collecting or assessing taxes. The local taxing units develop their tax rates once they receive the certified values from a CAD.

Coker said approximately 75 percent of the taxing units lowered their tax rates in 2021 due to the growth and new value in their respective areas.