Eastern District fed courts work to resolve cases

Arkansas nan sentenced for Eastern District drug trafficking

A Little Rock, Arkansas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Leanthony Ray Moses, 45, pleaded guilty on July 28, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

According to information presented in court, on Sep. 17, 2019, Moses was stopped by local law enforcement in Nacogdoches for a traffic violation. The officer’s canine partner alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle during the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle revealed 2,926 grams of methamphetamine. Moses was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 20, 2019, and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Nacogdoches Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.

Smith County man found guilty of income tax violation

A Whitehouse, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Anthony D. Klein, 47, pleaded guilty to attempting to evade or defeat tax before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.

According to information presented in court, for tax year 2016, Klein filed an IRS Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, with the Internal Revenue Service. On that form, he claimed that he had no taxable income and that he was entitled to credits in the amount of $5,836. In fact, he had taxable income of approximately $538,188.07 for tax year 2016. In filing the return, Klein intended to evade and defeat the payment of income tax that was due and owing to the United States.

Klein admitted that the tax loss for tax year 2016 is $194,780; for tax year 2017 is $98,431; for tax year 2018 is $74,191; and for tax year 2019 is $36,890, for a total tax loss of $404,292.

Klein faces up to five years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.