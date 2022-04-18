City, school amendment voting slated for May 7

Early voting for the May 7 city, school and constitutional amendment election starts on April 25 and runs through May 3.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-29 at the following locations. Then May 2-3 polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locations open for early voting and Election Day:

City Hall, 203 S. Broadway Council, Bells;

Collinsville Community Center, 117 N. Main Main, Collinsville;

Denison Sub courthouse, 101 W. Woodard, Denison;

Gunter First Baptist Church, 99 Gentle Creek Ln., Gunter;

Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning, Howe;

Pottsboro Independent School District Administration, 105 Cardinal Lane, Pottsboro;

Sadler Baptist Church, 419 S. Main, Sadler;

City Hall 4525 Elementary Dr., Southmayd;

Grayson Count Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Sherman;

Knollwood Community Room, 100 Collins Dr., Knollwood;

Tioga Fire Department, 601 Main, Tioga;

Tom Bean ISD Board Room, 100 E. Garner, Tom Bean;

Grayson College South Campus, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. Room SB113, Van Alstyne;

City Hall, 111 W. Main, Whitesboro;

City Hall, 206 W. Grand, Whitewright.