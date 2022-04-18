Bryan County History: Remembering the fabulous 50s

Bryan County Genealogy Library

Family historians will no doubt stay busy in the coming months examining the information provided by the recently released 1950 census. Many of us will be able to see our own name counted for the first time. Others will finally be able to pinpoint where their family lived after the war.

The 1950 census was unique in many ways. It was the last time that a census taker personally visited the majority of households and asked twenty questions of all respondents 14 years of age or older. Enumeration included the continental United States, the territories of Alaska and Hawaii (not states until 1959), American Samoa, the Canal Zone, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands of the United States, and some smaller island territories.

1950 marked the first time that the United States had a large number of military and government workers living overseas with their families and the census found 481,545 Americans living and working abroad. An increase from the 118,933 found in 1940.

Census workers for 1950 received better training than their predecessors and they were provided with more detailed maps, special forms, and assistance in locating tourists and transients. The Census Bureau verified the accuracy of their methods by doing post-enumeration surveys and recanvassing sample areas. “22,000 households were reinterviewed to determine the number of persons likely omitted in the initial count”. In 1950 the Census Bureau also used a new computer to tabulate results. It was “developed and built by the Eckert-Mauchly Computer Corporation”.

Do you remember 1950? It was an eventful year. It was the beginning of the post-war baby boom. The first kidney transplant made the news. President Truman approved building the hydrogen bomb, and Einstein warned against doing so. The first “Peanuts” cartoon was syndicated by seven newspapers. The Korean War began. Disney premiered “Cinderella”. Silly Putty was introduced. Happy shoppers began using their Diner’s Club card.

Charles S. Calhoun was the major of Durant in 1950. Calera voters rejected a bond issue to pay for school improvements, but Achille passed one to buy new buses. Arnett Lamb of Durant and Roy G. Kiser of Madill died in Korea. The Ritz and Plaza theaters in Durant showed a steady stream of popular films, including “Stampede” and “Roseanna McCoy”.

The cost of living was lower in 1950, but our ancestors often worked longer hours in more difficult conditions to earn their wages. The average hourly wage was 75 cents and the average household income was $3,300. Gas was about 25 cents per gallon, but cars only got an average of 15mpg. Tires were unreliable and frequent car repairs were needed to keep them functioning. Cars cost about $1,500 and home prices averaged $14,500.

One of the major health concerns of 1950 was polio. When three-year-old Donald Moore of Durant was rushed to Crippled Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City in November, the Democrat listed him as the 111th county victim of the disease. Salk’s polio vaccine was not available to the public until 1955. Other diseases to be feared were scarlet fever, typhoid fever, smallpox, influenza, diphtheria, measles, and rheumatic fever. The school nurse at Matoy inoculated residents against diphtheria and typhoid. There were two cases of typhoid in nearby Marshall County.

As you reminisce and ponder your own family events of 1950 you can begin to explore the census at https://1950census.archives.gov/.

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.