Sherman High students advance to National JCL

Sherman High School students demonstrated their knowledge of the classics at the Texas State Junior Classical League (JCL) in San Antonio last weekend, placing fifth as a school in the convention and advancing five to Nationals.

“I think the students did great,” said JCL Coordinator Ryan Williams. “They certainly made a big splash at the state convention — something Sherman hasn't participated in in seven years.”

Sophomore Shomoy Kamal was one of the highest placers out of the five SHS competitors, placing second in Level II Latin Derivatives which emphasizes English words derived from Latin. He also participated in a general knowledge event called the Pentathlon, earning the highest distinction of Summa Cum Laude.

“Latin has such a large influence on English,” Kamal said. “It will be useful for more complex terminology, especially in the medical field.”

Guillermo Jaimes, also a sophomore, placed third in Level I Latin Reading Comprehension and earned second in Level I Dramatic Interpretation, in which he had to portray a character and recite a passage from memory.

“It’s not like you just go in there and say it,” Jaimes said. “You have to act it, have to feel it.”

At the Area Competition in February, nervousness weighed on Jaimes, but after his initial performance, he felt more confident.

Hanna Houser, a junior, was a Pentathlon participant and earned the third-highest distinction, Magna Cum Laude. She placed third in Level I Classical Art and seventh in Level I Mythology, and is also the club president.

“It was a good learning experience on how to compete at a higher level because it’s not something you get many opportunities to do,” Houser said. “It’s a good opportunity to learn to control nerves especially.”

Junior Gabby Taylor competed in Level II Latin Oratory, which is a technical delivery of a memorized passage, and placed eighth overall. She also placed 10th in Poetry.

Kyana Gutierrez earned seventh in the Club T-shirt contest with her design.

Next for these students is the National JCL Convention in Lafayette, Louisiana in July.