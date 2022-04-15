Unemployment dips to 3.3 percent in March

Area unemployment dipped below the 4 percent mark for the first time in 2022, when it fell to just 3.3 percent for March, the Texas Workforce Commission said in its latest jobs report. The latest numbers have the region remaining in what experts consider full employment for a population.

The Sherman-Denison area started 2022 at 4 percent percent unemployment for the first two months before dipping in the third.

Area officials said the local rate historically sees a decrease in the spring with the unofficial start of tourism in the region. However, this year that all depends on if employers in the hospitality industry can find workers, Workforce Solutions Texoma Executive Director Janie Bates said.

"Usually you see an increase in tourism as the tourism industry gears up for lake time and people are looking at our hotels and motels," Bates said. "People are looking forward to graduations. With (Austin College), there is always a lot of people coming in for those ceremonies, so I feel that we will see a bit of an uptick in employment if they can find people to hire."

The latest report found that the Sherman-Denison market had about 67,200 workers, which remained consistent from February. However, March saw an additional 500 people become employed.

By comparison, March 2021 saw the region with a workforce of 65,400 and a 5.2 percent unemployment rate in the middle of the pandemic.

With the latest report, local unemployment numbers for the Sherman-Denison area remain within what workforce officials consider full employment — the point where the vast majority of jobseekers have found some form of employment. This has led to increasing woes by area employers who still have open positions.

While the need for workers is being felt in all industries, Bates said it is felt the sharpest in retail, restaurants and service industries that traditionally have lower wages. This impact may translate to hospitality and tourism as well, she said.

Following the pandemic, Bates said there was a significant shift in how people viewed their careers in what was initially described as the "Great Resignation."

However, she now views it more as a "Great Reshuffle" as people reevaluated their employment needs and desires. In many cases, this involved workers who would traditionally work in retail or other related industries taking positions in manufacturing or other industries that are now willing to train hires for positions on the job in an effort to bolster employee numbers.

Despite this pressure on these industries, Bates said some relief could come from the summer months themselves. As schools and colleges let out, younger workers may soon be looking for summer jobs. While this isn't a permanent solution, bates said it could offer some much-needed relief.

"It is really hard to predict what it is going to be," she said. "You may lose some that are working now, but you are also going to have some that are going to be available for the summer. It is a bit hard to predict."

The state and national unemployment rates also declined in March, with the state rate dropping 0.8 percent to 3.9 percent and the national rate dropping 0.3 percent to 3.8 percent.

“We’ve added 152,200 positions so far in 2022, which is more jobs over the first three months than any previous year dating back to 1990,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “The prosperous economic climate in Texas expands opportunities for all who call Texas home.”