$6.07M pipeline design contract approved

As development continues to march north along the U.S. Highway 75 corridor, Sherman is taking proactive steps to ensure it is ready when growth hits its southern border. The City Council recently agreed to enter into a $6.07 million contract for designs of a new water pipeline to serve growing areas.

The contract, which was approved unanimously this month, will see consulting firm Freese and Nichols and will see the firm design a new 36-inch pipeline that is expected to serve the upcoming expansion of Texas Instruments, the upcoming Shepherd Place development and future growth in west and southwest Sherman.

"While this is kind of driven by those two developments, this line will be high pressure and can be utilized by the area on the western side of town to connect new neighborhoods," Engineering Director Wayne Lee said.

The proposed line would run from the city's water treatment plant toward Shepherd Drive. The pipeline is expected to run along the western portions of the city, on the western side of FM 1417, Lee said.

As a part of the work, engineers will determine the easement needs for the project, however contract will not cover the purchase of the land needed for the project, nor will it come any construction costs.

This week, City Manager Robby Hefton said the right of way could be used to acquire land for a second 36-inch line that is expected to be place alongside the the first line. This could lead to some cost savings in future phases, city officials said.

The design for the project could take about none to 12 months with an additional year of construction, Lee said. This would put the project in line with the opening of the first phase of TI's expansion.