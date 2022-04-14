At nearly 101, Sherwood Shores woman weathers storm

Liz Morelan will turn 101 this month, but don't tell her that makes her an inspiration.

"It's embarrassing," she said of the attention her birthday might bring.

"I am a private person and I just don't know how to accept compliments," she said.

An active member of the west Grayson County communities of Whitesboro and Sherwood Shores, Morelan has participated in everything from politics to religion and historical preservation. For more than 50 years, she has lived in the house she and her husband, John, bought for their retirement near Lake Texoma.

Back when they first saw the place, the Denison Dam had just opened, and they could see the lake from her front yard over the tops of the trees that lined the shore. Now, the trees have grown and the lake only comes into view from her raised front porch with a look off to the east.

"We knew from the minute we saw that dam and the trickle (of water) there. I have a picture of my little son in his little red shorts wadding in the very first water that was at the dam," she said.

"We knew that we would retire here," she said and talked about their renting a piece of land across the lake to put the quarter horses her husband liked to raise. Before the trees got so tall, she said, they could use binoculars and watch the horses from their front yard.

In a conversation that lasted for nearly an hour, she talked about meeting her husband, falling in love and learning to love the community where they decided to retire.

She was born to John and Ellen Powell in Durant, Oklahoma on April 24,1921. She started to work as a typist at 16 for the doctor who lived behind her parents' house. She started out on a manual typewriter and worked, through the years, on every advance in typewriters that came along including the first computers.

Like 14 members of her family, she went off to college in Durant, Oklahoma at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. But cupid had other plans.

And her future husband wasn't afraid to take a leap of faith.

Some eight years older than her, he and some buddies crashed a dance at SOSU and that was Morelan and her future husband's first meeting.

She never finished her studies in business.

"Along came this great looking dude, and I got married to him and went off to war with him," she said in a voice that brimmed with pride.

That meant following him to bases like Tinker Airforce Base in Oklahoma City where she worked in finance. Then she followed him to Dalhart and then to California before visiting him in Florida where he was stationed.

"I've seen three oceans," she said.

They settled down in Vernon by Witchita Falls where her dashing husband worked as a machinist and welder for about 14 years. There they raised their son, Jim, who is now 68 and lives in Arlington.

"I have three grandchildren and three greats and one pretty little great great. He is the handsomest kid with curly hair and smart, oh my gosh."

Longevity

Morelan attributes her long life to clean living.

That means she doesn't drink alcohol except for a birthday margarita and she eats healthy food. She never smoked. She also drinks plenty of water and tries to limit her coffee consumption.

She also exercises.

"I start while I am still in bed because when I was going to rehab when I was in the first wreck," she said. "You're laying on this low table and you can do so many exercises before you ever get out of bed."

Then, she does deep breathing exercises throughout the day.

"I am still doing everything that I have always done," she said. "The only thing that I can't do right now is drag this walker around and really clean my house like I would like to."

She still has an inquisitive mind and looks up words she doesn't really understand when people use them to describe her. But she is not a big fan of digital. She loved computers when they first came out, but she isn't on social media and doesn't plan to be.

Frankly, she finds the way people act with cell phones to be more than a little rude when they are at meetings or a meal and pay more attention to their phones than what is going on in the room with them.

Politics

"I started when I was 16 years old passing out flyers and cards and knocking on doors and visiting with me and a friend," Moreland said. "It's just something that I absolutely love doing."

She couldn't even vote yet when she started. Since that time she has worked on countless local campaigns.

"My mother thought I had lost my mind because she could care less," she said. "She would vote but that was all she did."

She has worked on campaigns for all political parties and has enjoyed getting to know those people through the years.

History Club

She worked with a history club in Vernon for ten years. Then she got involved with the Whitesboro History Club when she moved to Grayson County. She showed a program from a presentation she put together in 2003 for local veterans.

"This is my program I was so proud of," she said. There was 300 and something people there. I had veterans from every conflict. It was the best thing that I've ever done."

She is also very proud of her work with the History Club to get the Butterfield Overland Mail Stage Route designated as a national historical trail.

"Someone someplace, I think it might have been Larry (Phillips) said that all of this was Liz Morelan's idea. The first time anybody had ever paid me a compliment on all of the things that I have done all of my life. I am telling you I just could not believe it," she said of the group's visit to Grayson County commissioners court back in 2019.

"I kept saying in my prayers at night, 'Lord please let me stay a little longer so I can finish it and see it opened," she said.

The trail, which is nearly 3,000 miles long, was used by the Butterfield Overland Mail to deliver mail and passengers from St. Louis and Memphis to San Francisco from 1858-1861 via horse-drawn stagecoaches. The route went through both Sherman and Whitesboro.

The city of Sherman hosted the first historical marker designating the trail in 1936. It was moved to the lawn of the Grayson County Courthouse in 2013. The city of Whitesboro unveiled special signage about the trail in 2008 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the trail.

The bill to designate it as a national trail has been approved in Austin and it is in D.C. right now she said.

Though Morelan appreciates people complimenting her on the project, she was quick to point out that a lot of other people worked on it and she never refers to it as her project, but a project that the club has been able to do.

COVID-19

Unable to take the vaccine because of allergies to the ingredients, Morelan has been quarantined since the beginning of the pandemic. She said she doesn't know how she would have made it through it without the close circle of friends who have shopped for her and brought her food.

"I couldn't get along without my friends. If they can't get here in person, they call."

She said she is especially thankful for Dan Eakin, Pat Davis, and Bobbie Ewrin,

"They are the most faithful three people you will ever know in your life."

Awards

She was give two distinguished awards from the Whitesboro Chamber of Commerce over the years. She received the Outstanding Community Service award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a previous interview with the Herald Democrat, Morelan said the first award has only been given three times in the history of the chamber, all three were women she knew very well.

The General Federated Woman's Club gave her the title of emeritus for her work within that organization. She's held roles in a number of woman's clubs, most recently the History Club of Whitesboro where she has served as president.