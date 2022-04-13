Lane shift planned for US 75

TxDOT

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a traffic switch for northbound US 75 mainlanes between Park Avenue and Lamar Street will occur at 7:30 p.m. April 27, weather permitting.

Northbound traffic will shift from the existing frontage road north of Park Avenue onto newly constructed mainlane pavement and transition back to the existing roadway just before Lamar Street. The following week, on May 4, southbound US 75 traffic will shift from the existing mainlanes south of Lamar Street onto newly constructed mainlane pavement and transition back to the existing mainlanes just before Park Avenue. This traffic switch will allow crews to continue reconstructing proposed US 75 mainlanes, officials said.

As progress on this phase of construction occurs, the Center Street intersection underneath US 75 will reopen to traffic the week of May 9. At the same time, northbound and southbound US 75 frontage roads will return to two travel lanes of traffic, and two northbound and southbound mainlanes on US 75 will be opened.

This work is part of the $167 million US 75 project that stretches from FM 1417 to SH 91, including US 82, which has a target completion date of the end of calendar year 2023, officials said.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure and traffic switch are in effect. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.