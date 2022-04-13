A glimpse of the past: Denison opens time capsule after 50 years

Residents of Denison got a view of the city from 50 years ago this week as leaders opened the city's official time capsule. The capsule, which was sealed in 1972, commemorated the city's 100th anniversary and was opened as a part of the city's ongoing 150th anniversary celebrations.

The copper box contained letter, photos, historic documents and other items from the city's 100th anniversary festivities. Some attendees at the opening ceremony were able to receive letters from ancestors who placed them half a century ago.

"It is really neat to look at what they thought was important and what they wanted to commemorate this year," Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site Manager John Akers said.

The time capsule took an unusual route to the year 2022 and was thought missing for some time. It was recently rediscovered in nearly plain site in the lead up to the 150th anniversary.

"It was used that summer to collect all the items from the centennial celebration, and then they were supposed to bury it in the library," City Council member and local historian Brian Hander said. "The library went through a big remodel and never got placed there. It was supposedly stored, and then there was a theory it got loaned out in the 90s for a party."

Officials followed up on several rumors of its possible location, including at the Raynall Monument, before locating it buried in the lobby of the Denison Police Department, which previously served as City Hall.

"They didn't have a formal ceremony when they put it in there," Hander said. "It was just a good home for it."

Locating the capsule wasn't the only hurdle that organizers needed to cross in order to retrieve the capsule. Initially, it was thought that they capsule was under a small layer of concrete, but in reality four inches of cement laid on top of it along with metal rebar that was tied into the building itself.

The capsule was found to be protected by a wooden box along with a plastic trash bag from Keep Denison Beautiful that appeared in immaculate shape for being a half-century old.

Crews also needed to use a blowtorch to open the capsule itself, much to Hander's discomfort.

"It was welded closed and it was filled with nitrogen to help preserve it," Hander said. "I don't know if the nitrogen was still in there or not, because when we opened it, it didn't have any hiss."

For the most part, the contents of the capsule weathered the past 50 years remarkably well. While some staples, paperclips and other metal objects rusted and corroded over the years, other materials including wood and fabric survived in good shape.

The box contained dozens of objects ranging from letters from previous residents to their children or descendants to business cards and advertisements for businesses to other city documents.

Among documents from the Denison Chamber of Commerce, Hander was able to locate financial documents from the creation of the city's serpentine Main Street. However, the street itself didn't survive to 2022.

A small box within the capsule contained 30 bronze coins featuring Eisenhower with instructions to auction them and use the revenue to pay for the 2022 celebrations. At the time, the coins sold for $2.50 each, Hander said.

For Akers, the documents gave a new perspective and glimpse of something he sees every day. While he knew that a statue of former President Dwight Eisenhower was dedicated at the historic site in 1973, pictures from the time showed that it was placed in 1972, in time for the capsule.

In other cases, some of the more mundane items gave a picture of what everyday life was like at the time, or what was on people's minds, ranging from a corded telephone to a draft card.

"Now my son did it (selective service) electronically, where then you'd fill something out and carry it around with you," he said.

For Hander, the capsule represents something that is often overlooked in discussing history: the recent past.

"I think the importance is that people can remember," Hander said. "They can associate with that time a little better. It isn't the olden times and it isn't hard for people to envision what it was like in the 1970s."

Organizers are already beginning to work on the 2022 time capsule, which is slated to be opened in 2072. Later this year, organizers will begin collecting items from area organizations and people to be preserved in the capsule.