Area libraries earn excellence award

Several Texoma public libraries were recently honored for their exemplary service to their communities. The Sherman, Denison and Bonham Public libraries were among the libraries that recently received the annual Achievement in Library Excellence Award.

This year's awards saw 59 public libraries receive the recognition. By comparison, there are currently 565 libraries within the state. This represents the eighth year for Denison to receive the recognition and the fifth for Sherman.

“This recognition means a lot to us because it gives us a chance to look back at all of the positive impacts we’ve made in our community over the past year,” Sherman Library Services Administrator MeLissa Eason said.

The award, offered each year by the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association, recognizes public libraries that show enhanced service in 10 categories ranging from supporting underserved communities to providing workforce development.

Eason was hesitant to say that the award meant that Sherman's library services were superior to other communities. Instead, she said each community has its own challenges and needs that must be met. She noted that the awards also come with heavy documentation needs that could be challenging for some communities.

"I dislike making it sound like we are better than that many libraries because libraries all do really great things; we are all doing really great things for our communities and that really is the point of libraries," she said.

For Sherman, these needs included new and upgraded technology for multiple library services. One of the aspects that was updated this year was the very process of checking out as the library added automated self check-out amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of limiting exposure, Eason said.

Beyond the recognition that comes with the award, Eason said she was happy to receive it because it gives her the opportunity to talk about what the library has to offer.

"It is always nice to be recognized for all of the things we normally do, but the main thing that this award does for us is give us a chance to talk and build awareness of all the things the library does provide to the community," Eason said. "It is a good way to get that out there."