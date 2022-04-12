Good Morning: The joy of a good mystery

In the wide, wide world there are a few things as satisfying as solving a well put together puzzle. With that said, there are no better puzzles out there than a good mystery, just waiting to be solved.

Over the weekend, I got the chance to indulge into one my secret past times — moonlighting as a amateur detective — as I reconnected with a love for the old-fashioned mystery.

On Sunday, I sat down with some friends and finally got the chance to see the recent film adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery "Murder on the Nile." As I watched the movie, I found myself falling in love with the mystery genre all over again.

Sadly, my knowledge on Christie's mysteries, Miss Marple and the great detective Hercule Poirot as I always preferred the cases of Sherlock Holmes. However, after this weekend, I might need to change that.

Mysteries have never been at the forefront of my reading as I primarily read fantasy and science fiction. That said, I've always enjoyed them because they make me think, mull over things and analyze the facts.

I can't speak for anyone else, but I've always felt a level of escapism from a good mystery. It is easy to put yourself in the figurative shoes of the great detective and work alongside them to solve the grand mystery. There has always been a sense of fulfillment that comes with noticing clues before they're outright pointed out to the reader.

This comes doubly so for a certain reporter. I've always felt a certain connection to the mystery detective. While worlds apart, there are certain traits, skill sets and an eye for detail that translates into both professions.

Maybe I am just in the wrong field.