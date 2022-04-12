Firearm possession leads to 30 month fed prison sentence

Eastern District of Texas

A Beaumont man has been sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

Luis Roberto Alonzo, 24, pleaded guilty on Oct. 27, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield recently.

According to information presented in court, on April 26, 2021, law enforcement responded to a motel in Groves where it was reported Alonzo refused to leave the property. After making contact with Alonzo, it was determined that Alonzo had an outstanding warrant. Officers also discovered a shotgun in the backseat of the vehicle he was seen exiting. Alonzo is a previously convicted felon and prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Alonzo was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 4, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Groves Police Department and the Port Neches Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James