Burn ban for Sherwood Shores end Wednesday

The folks in Sherwood Shores can burn their trash soon. Tuesday, Grayson County commissioners did not take any action to extend the burn ban that has been in place over the last several weeks for that area.

Without any action to extend the ban, it ends at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Commissioners and emergency management officials said the burn ban had been needed to protect people who were in the area helping to clean up from the EF-2 tornado that tore through that area several weeks ago.

One woman died in that storm.

The storm left damage to about 135 homes with 33 of those being declared by relief agencies as having been completely destroyed. Another 15 were declared to have major damage and 22 more to have suffered minor damage.

Another 65 were said to have been impacted by the storm.

Sherwood Shores has less than 1,200 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

Just because the burn ban will lift Wednesday does not mean people can burn anytime they want to. The state has a list of requirements that people must meet before starting any kind of controlled burn. Those can be found on the Grayson County Emergency Management internet page. To find it, go to co.grayson.tx.us and search for Emergency Management and then click on outdoor burning.