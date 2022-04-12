Aviation Alumni hold weekend full of reunion activities

Southeastern

Networking, golf, awards and food were all on the menu Friday and Saturday at the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Aviation Alumni Reunion.

Activities kicked off Friday afternoon with an aviation career fair and network event on the Southeastern-Durant campus. A crawfish broil/social gathering took place Friday night.

On Saturday morning, an alumni golf outing was held, followed by reunion family fellowship activities that included bowling and arcade.

The reunion was capped Saturday night with the annual Fish Fry Reunion and awards banquet in the Aviation Sciences Institute (ASI) Hangar at Eaker Field. Approximately 175 people attended the event.

Speakers included Southeastern president Thomas Newsom, ASI director Mike Gaffney, ASI faculty member Dr. Stan Alluisi, and Aviation Alumni officers Chris Ferguson and Mitch Mills.

The Outstanding Professional Pilot Award (Durant campus) went to Spencer Jaye, while Russell Rogers received the Outstanding Aviation Management Award.

Student scholarships and awards were also presented at the event.