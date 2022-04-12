Posey Leadership Award to be presented this week

Staff reports

This week, the Austin College Posey Leadership Award will be presented to honoree Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic Florida.

The award presentation will take place during a convocation at 11 a.m. Thursday in Clifford J. Grum Sanctuary of Wynne Chapel. This year’s honoree will present “Under the Stars: Balancing Success and Failure.”

This event is free, but attendees must register online.

Quiñones-Hinojosa is the William J. and Charles H. Mayo professor and neurosurgeon-in-chief, professor and physician-scientist in the Department of Neurologic Surgery at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville. He is co-founder and president of Mission:BRAIN (Bridging Resources and Advancing International Neurosurgery), a nonprofit consortium of U.S. medical professionals, suppliers, and volunteers that conduct neurosurgical missions in countries where health care is lacking.

During Thursday's convocation, AC President Steven P. O’Day and AC board chair David Corrigan, a 1981 graduate, will present the award that recognizes Quiñones-Hinojosa for his work to improve the quality of health for others, advancing humanitarian health care, and spreading health around the world.

Other participants in the leadership convocation are Martinella Dryburgh, director of the College’s Posey Leadership Institute and holder of the Leslie B. Crane Chair of Leadership Studies, and senior Jacob Moreno, who will introduce Quiñones-Hinojosa.

As a young adult, Quiñones-Hinojosa worked as an undocumented migrant worker in the tomato fields and rail yards of Central California. On his days off, he attended biology classes at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, later transferring to the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with highest honors. From there, he earned a medical degree at Harvard Medical School and became a naturalized U.S. citizen, all before the age of 30.

He later joined the faculty at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. In less than six years, he became a professor of neurosurgery and oncology, neuroscience, and cellular and molecular medicine—an amazing rise in academia. Quiñones-Hinojosa operates on around 250 brain tumors every year and does federally-funded research to cure brain cancer. At Johns Hopkins, and now at Mayo Clinic Florida, Quiñones-Hinojosa leads the Brain Tumor Stem Cell Laboratory, focusing on the surgical treatment of primary and metastatic brain tumors.

In November, students met virtually with Quiñones-Hinojosa to discuss “From Migrant Farm Worker to Medical School,” hosted by Austin College health sciences advisors Kelly Reed and Chris Goldsmith. In February, he spoke about “The Universality of Immigration: Lands of Opportunity and Cruelty,” hosted by Julie Hempel, director of the College’s Center for Southwestern & Mexican Studies, and in March, Martinella Dryburgh of the Posey Leadership Institute hosted Quiñones-Hinojosa and students in a discussion of “Leadership is Not Perfection.”

Finally in late March, Renee Countryman, director of the College’s Neuroscience Program, hosted a conversation on “Medically Informed Research: Migration in the Brain,” for which students in her neuroscience courses read Quiñones-Hinojosa's papers and were prepared to discuss specific points with him.

The Austin College Leadership Award was created in March 2006 through the generosity of Sally and Lee Posey, founder of Palm Harbor Homes. The Posey name was added to the award upon Lee Posey’s death in 2008. The award was designed to bring leaders in contact with Austin College students who could benefit from their experiences in values-based leadership, integrity, courage, and vision.

The award honors outstanding individuals who, through their work, demonstrate principles of servant leadership, specifically by taking a courageous stand on a public policy issue that advances a humanitarian or educational purpose; or serving the youth of a state, nation, or international community to improve the quality of health, educational, or community services; or creating opportunities for young people that help them enhance their educational experience and move to a new level of service to society.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the award was on hiatus during 2020 and 2021.