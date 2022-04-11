Vehicle-pedestrian collision leaves 1 dead

Staff reports

The man who was killed in a fatal pedestrian-vehicle wreck along U.S. Highway 75 early Saturday morning has been identified.

This marks the first fatal wreck that city police have worked for 2022.

In a news release issued Monday, DPD said Desmond Deon Craddock was walking north along the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 at around 12:15 a.m. He was walking near Exit 66 and Spur 503 when he stepped into the roadway and was hit by a vehicle.

DPD also said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. No arrests were made in the incident.

Fatality wrecks are relatively rare in Denison in recent years, with only four reported incidents in 2021 and three in 2020.