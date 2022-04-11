Sherman Symphony Orchestra wraps up season with April performance

Staff reports

The Sherman Symphony Orchestra will present its last concert of the season on April 30. Tickets for the event are still available. To be held at Kidd-Key Auditorium, the concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature work by the Czech composer Antonin Dvorak who spent time in the US as the director of a new music school.

"While in America he wrote his Ninth Symphony, called “From the New World,” with the premiere in New York City in 1893. This big symphony is one of the most thrilling in all of the orchestral repertoire; large brass section, lush strings, haunting wind melodies—what could be more fitting for the SSO’s final concert of the season?," information on the Sherman Symphony's website said.

In addition to celebrating Dvorak, the group will also be remembering SSO founding conductor, Cecil Isaac, with a special presentation and performance of Elgar’s “Nimrod” from his Enigma Variations.

Isaac founded the musical group in 1966. Made up of more than 80 local musicians, the SSO performs seven concerts per year. The Classical Series concerts happen at Kidd-Key Auditorium and the wildly popular Christmas Pops concerts take place at Austin College. The orchestra is led by Music Director and Conductor Daniel Dominick.

"Since 2015, the SSO has expanded its reach even further with periodic concerts in Ardmore, OK and Greenville, TX. When the pandemic interrupted the 2020-2021 season, the SSO released free online concerts each month," information on SSO's website said.

For more information on tickets go to https://shermansymphony.com.