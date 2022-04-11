Poor Boy 377 Cafe fails early 2022 GCHD inspection; other inspection grades

While dozens of local eateries earned top scores on their early 2022 inspections from the Grayson County Health Department's team of sanitarians, one took the lowest grade.

Poor Boy 377 Cafe, 894 US HWY 377 in Whitesboro, received a failing grade recently.

The GCHD scores local eateries based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health.

The report on the Poor Boy Cafe inspection noted that the whole place needed a good scrub.

"Multiple food surfaces soiled. Inside cooler units, prep units, freezers (with) everything from food debris to blood," was the way the report put it.

That report also said several containers of repackaged food were found without labels and that raw meat was found being stored above salad.

While the Whitesboro eatery was on the only one to fail the most recent inspection, several others came close to the bottom marks.

Mama Qin, 1525 W Morton, in Denison; Lakeside Pizza, 81750 N State Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro; Wanna Burger,706 W. Houston, in Sherman; Palio's Pizza Café, 303 W. Haning, in Howe; Manuelito's,106 N. Main St. in Collinsville; and Momo's Donuts, 2121 FM 1417, in Sherman all received "C" grades.

Restaurants are given an "A," "B," "C" or "F" score. An "A" means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a "B" were found to have several minor violations but nothing major. Restaurants with a "C" might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors' opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an "F."

An "A" means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a "B" received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a "C" had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with "F" ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments received "B" grades on their most recent inspections:

Brookshire's Deli/Bakery,11205 N. Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

Schulman's Movie Bowl and Grill, Hwy. 75 & 1417, in Sherman;

Jump N' Land, 4800 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Braums Ice Cream, 848 W. Marshall Dr., in Van Alstyne;

Tokyo Hibachi & Sushi, 2916 Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Arroyo's Sherman, 814 E. Lamar, in Sherman;

Hot 'n Creamy Donuts, 717 W. Lamar St in Sherman;

Southern Maid Donuts, 2731 W. Morton St., # 103 in Denison;

Dairy Queen, 103 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Mom's Bakery,1703 N Woods St., in Sherman;

Papa John's, 2918 US Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Taste of China, 4801 Texoma Pkwy. in Sherman.