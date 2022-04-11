A host of local eateries made the "A" list on early 2022 HD food safety inspections

Grayson County Health Department food safety inspectors were making their lists and checking them twice for violations of the Texas Department of Health codes and a whole lot of local eateries came through with flying colors.

Getting an "A" grade on the inspection means inspectors found either no violations or only very minor ones. The codes are meant to keep the general public safe from food borne illnesses while eating out.

The following establishments all received "A" grades on their most recent inspections:

Tioga High School, 855 McKnight, in Tioga;

Gunter High School, 1102 N 8th Street, in Gunter;

Gunter Middle School, 410 Tiger Lane, in Gunter;

Gunter Primary School, 200 W Elm St., in Gunter;

Meadowbrook Care Center, 632 Windsor Way, in Van Alstyne;

Northside Pie, 610 N 8th St., in Gunter;

Sprinkle Donuts & Breakfast, 110 S. Hwy 289, in Gunter;

Van Alstyne High School-Culinary Arts, 1722 N. Waco, in Van Alstyne;

Your Neighbor's House, 201 S. Union Street, in Whitesboro;

Washington Elementary, 815 S Travis St., in Sherman;

Crutchfield Elem School, 521 S Dewey Ave, in Sherman;

Fred Douglass Learning Center, 505 East College, in Sherman;

Jefferson Learning Center, 608 N Lee Ave., in Sherman;

Four Rivers Outreach, 210 South Rusk, in Sherman;

Meals On Wheels/Sherman Center, 1500 N Broughton St., in Sherman;

B McDaniel Middle School, 400 Lillis Ln., in Denison;

Houston Elementary School, 1100 W Morgan Street, in Denison;

Hyde Park Elementary, 1701 Hyde Park Ave., in Denison;

DISD/Lamar Elementary School,1000 S Fifth Ave., in Denison;

DISD/Mayes Elementary School, 201 Jenny Ln., in Denison;

DISD/Terrell Elementary School, 230 W. MLK St., in Denison;

Armstrong Food Mart, 500 S Armstrong, in Denison;

Bears' Smokin BBQ, 121 S. Imperial/Mobile Food Park in Denison;

Brookshire Brothers, 805 North Union St., in Whitesboro;

Dollar General, 630 Hwy 377 North, in Whitesboro;

Family Dollar Store,616 N. Union St., in Whitesboro;

Martinez Street Tacos, 225 W Crawford, in Denison;

Pelican's Landing Restaurant, 500 Harbour View Road, in Gordonville;

Brookshire's, 11205 N. Hwy 289, in Pottsboro;

Parish 1807 Grill, Inc., 101 E Main, in Denison;

Carrus Behavioral Health Hospital,1724 W US Hwy. 82, in Sherman;

Carrus Specialty Hospital, 1810 US Hwy 82 West, in Sherman;

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 875 Northcreek, in Sherman;

Grayson County Jail, 200 S. Crockett, in Sherman;

Mom's Café, 317 Hwy 120-W, in Pottsboro;

Traditions Senior Living, 505 N. FM Hwy. 1417, in Sherman;

Dunlap's 10K BBQ and Fish, 901 S. Maurice Ave,. in Denison;

Jalapeno Tree Denison, 3520 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Texoma Community Center, 102 Memorial Dr., in Denison;

Texoma Family Shelter, 331 W Morton St., in Denison;

Asian Gourmet, 810 N. Union St., in Whitesboro;

Billy Donuts, 608 N Union St., in Whitesboro;

Boy's & Girl's Club of Denison, 2100 S Mirick Ave., in Denison;

Homestead of Denison, 1101 Reba McEntire Lane, in Denison;

Pizza Hut, 1050 Hwy. 82 E, in Whitesboro;

Stone Brook Assisted Living, 1616 Lifesearch Way, in Denison;

Sweet Andi's Bakery & Café, Beauty Ln, in Whitesboro;

TCC Crisis Residential Facility/Texoma Com Ctr., 100 Memorial Dr., in Denison;

Dollar General, 122 E. Hwy. 69, in Denison;

Arroyo's Mexican Restaurant, 120 W Grand St., in Whitewright;

Catrina's Cocina & Tequila Bar, 306 Hwy. 82 E., in Sherman;

Diamond Food Market, 238 S Preston St., in Van Alstyne;

Jafar's Mediterranean Grill, 240 E. Marshall, in Van Alstyne;

Quick Check-Corby's Grill, 702 Hwy 11 W., in Whitewright;

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 3700 N. Sam Rayburn Fwy., in Sherman;

Sherman ISD/Perrin Early Childhood Center, 81 Vanderburg Dr., in Denison;

The Roost, 126 S. Main, in Van Alstyne;

Whitewright Pizza, 2065 Beasley Blvd, in Whitewright;

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital, 3601 N. Calais Dr., in Sherman;

Cardinal Quick Stop, 100 E. 120, in Pottsboro;

Gourmet Waffle Shop & Café, 2418 W. Morton St., in Denison;

Highport BBQ, 83493 Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

HPM Fuel Dock, 120 Texoma Harbor Drive, in Pottsboro;

Sammie's Kitchen by the Lake, 83493 Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

The Wig and Gavel, 133 E Wall St., in Sherman;

Abby's,110 E. Haning, in Howe;

American Legion Post #376, 293 Jay Rd. in Van Alstyne;

Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #85, 211 W. Main Street, in Denison;

Jack in the Box, 121 S. Henry Hynds Expsw., in Van Alstyne;

Knights of Columbus, 2027 S. Austin, in Denison;

Kwik Chek,1001 W. Stephens, in Van Alstyne;

McDonalds, 1001 W. Stephens, in Van Alstyne;

Quick Check, a 413 W Haning, in Howe;

Revolution Coffee, 101 E Main, in Denison;

Sonic Drive In,105 North Collins Freeway, in Howe;

Andreas, 110 Hwy 289, in Gunter;

Gunter Brew House, 515 N. Preston, in Gunter;

Gunter Food Mart, 575 N. Preston Rd, in Gunter;

M G's Restaurant, 1715 N. Woods St., in Sherman;

Grayson Crisis Center, 4200 N. Travis St., in Sherman;

J & W Minit Mart, 102 W. Hwy. 1417, in Sherman;

Jack in the Box,100 W. FM 1417, in Sherman;

K Bar K Meats, 813 Well Rd., in Denison;

Mariana's Gorditas, 901 E. Lamar, in Sherman;

Pottsboro Elementary School, in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro High School, in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro Middle School, in Pottsboro;

Chik-Fil-A, 3500 U.S. 75 North, in Sherman;

S & S Elementary School, 4217 Elementary Drive, in Southmayd;

S & S High School, 404 Main St., in Sadler;

S & S Middle School, 462 S Main, in Sadler;

Star Mart,1728 South FM 1417, in Sherman;

Sugar Dimples' Bakery, 215 E. Houston, in Sherman;

Magic Smoke BBQ, 2600 N. Travis St., Sherman

Tyson Café-Sherman, 4700 Highway 75 South, in Sherman;

Van Alstyne High School,1722 N. Waco, in Van Alstyne;

Van Alstyne Middle School,1314 North Waco, in Van Alstyne;

Van Alstyne Partin Elementary School, 201 Newport, in Van Alstyne;

Van Alstyne Sanford Elementary School, 300 Williams Way, in Van Alstyne;

Buffalo Wild Wings, 4066 N U.S. Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Cielito Lindo, 2300 W Morton, Ste 120 in Denison;

Elks Lodge #238 Denison, 301 W Gandy St., in Denison;

Get & Go, 2001 S. Crockett St., in Sherman;

Kona Ice -Walker Frozen Ice Sunset Mobile, 12288 CR 270, in Anna;

Palio's Pizza Café of Sherman, 865 E. Northcreek Dr., in Sherman;

Panera Bread, 4040 Highway 75 N., in Sherman;

Wendys Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 4100 N. Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Kent's Tex-Mex, 2900 S. Woodlawn, in Denison;

Target, 4160 Town Center Rd., in Sherman;

MAK Mini Mart, 3325 S. Woodlawn, in Denison;

Randy's BBQ, 3315 S. Woodlawn, in Denison;

Southern Market -Vending, 1903 FM 84, in Denison;

Celebration Senior Living, 5601 Woodlands Trail, in Denison;

Focused Care at Sherman, 817 W Center St., in Sherman;

Lake Point Asstd Living,1100 Reba McEntire Ln., in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 2810 W Morton St., in Denison;

Rustico Restaurant, 506 W. Chestnut, in Denison;

Joe's Mini Mart, 800 W Crawford Street, in Denison;

Preston Place, 620 Blanton Dr., in Sherman;

Sun Shine, 106 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Sunset Food Mart, 111 N Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Super Quick Mart, 801 W. Main St., in Denison;

Tuck Street Early Edu. Ctr at Harmony Baptist, 2111 E Tuck St. in Sherman;

Dairy Queen Whitewright, 1784 Beasley, in Whitewright;

Track's,109 N Woods St., in Sherman;

Wall Street Winery, 121 E Wall St. in Sherman;

Donut Choice,100 East Hughes, in Collinsville;

Lone Star Food Store #9 (Express Corner) 1007 North Travis, in Sherman;

Pirate Island, 104 N Main, in Collinsville;

Poppa's Pit BBQ, 1975 Mackey Rd., in Howe;

The Play House, 219 DeWitt, in Collinsville.