SEF provides more than $65K in teacher grants

SISD

To help teachers provide innovative curriculum for Sherman ISD Bearcats, the Sherman Education Foundation (SEF) provided more than $65,000 in grants this year through its Circle of Success Recognition Event.

“The impact of these grants will be immeasurable,” said Kathy Bickerstaff, SEF Executive Director. “These grants are those that could not have been funded through the campus budget.”

These grants typically fund a wide variety of educational projects from field trips to classroom materials and are provided through community sponsorships given through the Circle of Success Recognition Event, which marked 22 years Thursday night.

“Through the generosity of sponsorships, donations and contributions, we have been able to award over $1.8 million to Sherman ISD through Circle of Success alone over the years,” Bickerstaff added. “We have raised over $2.9 million in total, which also includes the SEF Run, Major Saver and Walk for Fitness.”

One of the grants this year includes funding for a Harmony Director Music System for both Sherman and Piner Middle Schools. The Harmony Director is a powerful tool for music educators to teach intonation and rhythm, but it wasn’t the only orchestra grant funded.

Middle school orchestra director April Clinton also applied for clinics by professional orchestra musicians, and she’s working with the Sherman Symphony Orchestra to make that happen.

“You have no idea what this means for us,” Clinton said after it was announced her grant was approved. “None of this would be possible without you guys [SEF].”

Piner science teacher Devin Turk and his team were awarded a large grant for an aquarium housing live fish and a terrarium for native turtles and reptiles to demonstrate the interdependence of living systems. When writing the grant, he wanted something broad in scope for students.

“This will be kept and continued for years to come,” Turk said. “It also gives students a higher sense of responsibility as they care for these animals.”

First-year art teacher Albanie Knight at Dillingham Elementary received approval for a grant funding a program to teach basic architecture and graphic design. It is a hands-on approach to a growing career field.

“There are different jobs out there that do this,” Knight said. “To get this grant is awesome and great to have.”

The Circle of Success Recognition Event also honored eight SHS students who were nominated and selected based on their outstanding character, leadership, and service. In turn, the students named the most influential teachers in their education.

Senior Ava Gibson was surprised by the nomination and following recognition, saying she usually keeps quiet about her work. But teachers have taken notice, and she chose physics teacher Chris Donaho as her honored teacher for his dedication to students.

“I don’t really even like physics!” she admitted with a laugh. “So it’s a big step to be able to get me to enjoy it.”