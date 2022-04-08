Flores out as chief of police, named executive director of public safety

As growth and new development comes to Sherman, new leadership will oversee public safety operations for the city. Sherman announced Thursday that current Police Chief Zachary Flores will be stepping away from his position to become the city's executive director of public safety.

Under this role, Flores will be overseeing both the police department and Sherman Fire-Rescue from a managerial role.

"There are so many great things happening in the City and we are already experiencing great growth in the city," Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton said in an email to staff. "Zach will be helping me with many of the planning efforts needed for the impacts of this growth in the Public Safety areas of our city."

The promotion will take some of the oversight into daily operations from Hefton and move it into this new role, which will report directly to the city manager.

"The city has been growing so rapidly that the city manager felt he could really use more help in managing the day-to-day operations of city government," Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said. "Rather than try to saddle one of the assistant city managers with those duties, he felt promoting Zach would help alleviate some of that overheard."

Flores will continue to fill the police chief role until a replacement can be found. Like its previous search for a police chief, Sherman will start by looking internally for qualified candidates, officials said.