Election: Rose wants SISD School Board Place 4 seat

Ron Rose is asking Sherman voters to elect him to the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees when they hit the polls next month.

Ron Rose is one of three candidates running for the SISD School Board Place 4 seat during the May 7 elections. He will face off against fellow challenger Brandon Cole and incumbent Anna Wylie who is seeking reelection to a second term.

"I am here to truly build bearcats and I believe my work in the community proves that," he said.

Prior to running for the school board, Rose said he has served on the Sherman Youth Sports Association board of directors and the Sherman Parks and recreation board.

"The Parks & Rec board and the Sherman youth sports boards have tremendously helped me prepare for serving on the school board," Rose said. "As well as my experience running multiple companies. I believe I am capable of sparking some of the change we need within the ISD."

If elected, Rose said that he could be have a role in the expansion of the newly opened high school as incoming growth necessitates more classroom space.

"The growth is inevitable, we could be faced with a decision to expand our new high school in the next 5 years," he said. "All of my decisions will be proactive instead reactive."

Rose also said he would work to keep property taxes low, especially for elderly residents.

"If elected, I would be making sure taxes don’t go up for our elderly citizens as well as making sure our athletic program has everything it needs to be successful," Rose said. "I will also make sure our teachers are happy and have the tools they need to execute any and all task they are faced with."