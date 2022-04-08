Election: Anna Wylie seeks second term on Sherman ISD Board

Anna Wylie hopes to continue bringing an educator's perspective and a focus on parent's right to the Sherman Independent School District Board, if reelected to a second term. Wylie will be running to represent SISD Place 4 when voters hit the polls on May 7.

Wylie will be challenged in her bid for reelection by by Brandon Cole and Ronald Rose. She was originally voted onto the board in 2019 when she defeated Rose in the spring elections

Wylie brings with her a background in education. In her educational career, she taught with Denison High School and Princeton Middle School. Currently, she teaches homebound students in Denison ISD.

"While working with the Texoma Patriots, I was encouraged to become more involved in local government," she said. "As a retired teacher, the school board was the best fit for me."

One of the immediate and pressing issues facing the district is the unprecedented growth that is expected to continue across region. With that in mind, the district opened a new high school last year, but the need for facilities in likely to continue.

"With the growth we are facing will come decisions concerning the need for new facilities," she said. "... A district level committee is meeting to create a comprehensive strategic plan. With approximately 1000 students projected to enter the district in the near future, a long-range facility planning sub-committee will be formed to study our financial resources and future facility needs."

While she brings an educator's voice to the council, she said she also represents parents and their right to have a voice.

"As a parent and grandparent I understand the concerns of allowing others to teach your children," she said. "As a retired teacher I bring to the board the perspective of a classroom teacher. While on the board I have stood for parent’s rights and will continue to advocate for the rights of parents."

In addition to serving as an advocate for parents, Wylie said she hopes to pursue district wide efforts to keep inappropriate material out of school libraries amid state and national pushbacks.

"In light of the inappropriate literature found in districts across the nation, I have initiated and will continue to pursue our district’s efforts to be proactive in selecting and reviewing instructional and resource materials that meet our community’s high standard," she said. "It is the right of the parents to determine the literature their child reads. If the schools have literature that would be inappropriate in a public setting then we have taken away the parent’s right to decide. That literature can be brought into the home from other sources should a parent decide to allow their child to read it. I will continue to advocate for parent’s rights in the education of their children."