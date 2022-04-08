DISD Pre-K, Head Start registration set for Apr. 11-12

DISD

The research is sound, the proof overwhelming: enrolling children in early childhood education programs, including Pre-K and Head Start, is one of the most important ways that families can boost their children’s chances of academic and personal success.

With that in mind, Denison school officials are urging all eligible families with three- and four-year-old children to apply and pre-register for Denison ISD’s Pre-K and Head Start programs on Monday, April 11th and Tuesday, April 12th between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the DISD Administration Building, located at 1201 S. Rusk Avenue.

“No doubt about it…eligible children who attend our early childhood programs are more likely to graduate high school and find success,” said Regina Prigge, Director of Special Programs and Assessment. “They’re also more likely to be well-prepared when they start Kindergarten, which is where the success begins. Educators and experts have long stressed the importance of early childhood education, in light of the fact that the great majority of brain development occurs before children turn five. The sooner kids begin learning in structured, stimulating environments, the better the academic outcome.”

“Our Pre-K and Head Start teachers are very qualified, experienced and caring educators who are trained to help kids master the academic and social skills they need prior to starting kindergarten,” continued Prigge. “The children are in very good hands, and the results are phenomenal.”

To be eligible for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before September 1st; for Head Start classes, children must be three or four years old by September 1st. Other qualifications include:

Head Start (full-day classes with available transportation): family must be income eligible; child may have an identified disability; family is homeless; foster child.

Pre-K: family must be income eligible; child may be non-English speaking or limited English speaking; child may have an identified disability; family is homeless; foster child; child of active duty military; child of military parent injured or killed while on active duty; child of person eligible for Star of Texas Award.

Proof of Income for both Pre-K and Head Start enrollment includes: Tax form 1040 with W-2(s); two most recent pay stubs of all working persons in the home; self-employment: previous 12 months’ income; TANF, SSI, Social Security, Child Support, or other sources of income.

In order to qualify for Pre-K and Head Start programs, students must live in the Denison Independent School District. Additionally, children will not be registered until all required eligibility has been met. Eligibility for Head Start and Pre-K is based on income and completed paper work. Parents must bring the child’s Birth Certificate, Social Security Card, Shot Records, proof of address and the parent’s ID.

“We’re looking forward to a very successful and busy two days of Pre-K and Head Start pre-registration…and to meeting all our families and students who will be joining us for the 2022-2023 school year,” said Prigge. “They’ll be our youngest new members of the Yellow Jacket family, and we’re proud and excited to welcome them!”

Pre-K and Head Start application forms are available on the district’s website at www.denisonisd.net and, if desired, can be completed online prior to pre-registration on April 11th or 12th, when school personnel will be on hand to offer assistance and answer questions.