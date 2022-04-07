Grayson County declares April Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Grayson Crisis Center has responded to more than 300 sexual assault calls since the inception of its Sexual Assault Response Team in 2016.

Tuesday, Grayson Crisis Center Executive Director Shelli Shields was in commissioners court when the county declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The proclamation read in court said two in five women and one in five men in Texas have been sexually assaulted at some point in their lives.

"Sexual assault is any forced, coerced, unwanted sexual contact. Sexual assault can include different forms of violence and the crime of sexual assault is never the victim's fault," the proclamation stated.

Sheilds said those who work with the Crisis Center feel it is their job to be the voice for those who have been assaulted. She said they also feel very passionately about making sure those who perpetrate those crimes are held responsible.

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says that approximately 80 percent of the victims of sexual assault know their attacker.

RAINN also says states an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds and every nine minutes that victim is a child. It provides a free, confidential, national sexual assault hotline available at 1-800-656-4673.

The crisis line for the Grayson Crisis Center is 903-893-5615.