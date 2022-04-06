Heavy rains kept officials busy Monday night

The round of thunderstorms that moved through Grayson County Monday kept some officials busy and left behind a significant rainfall.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Godwin said the area had consistent reports of over 2 inches of rain.

"We had citizen observer in Bells report 3.01 inches. We also had (reports) in Sherman of 2.66 and in Denison of 2.46 inches," Godwin said.

Grayson County commissioners said they heard about some flooding during the middle of the night.

At Tuesday morning's commissioners court meeting, Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said he got the call about a woman stranded on the roof of her car which was a little surprising considering all his precinct had done in recent months to stop that from happening.

"Over the winter, I invested in an automated sensing deal that would tell us when the water goes over and we've got warning lights at both sections of that end of the road. They come on and a flashing sign that says 'Road closed due to high water'," Whitmire explained.

Monday was the first time the system activated.

"It was working. The signs were up and the lights were flashing," he told his fellow commissioners.

He said at around 1:30 a.m. he got the call that there was a stranded motorists sitting on top of their car because there was no barrier on the roadway.

"We all come into these things knowing that there are hazards out there that we are expected to help address with the public. Phyllis (James) had people out last night in the rain putting up barricades. So we ended up putting out some barricades," he said.

James interrupted with "By the flashing lights?"

"By the flashing lights," Whitmire repeated.

People should expect water on low lying roadways that tend to flood.

"And if you see flashing lights, warning lights, get a clue. It may mean something," Whitmire said. "Thank you to the fire department, and the DPS and Sheriff's deputies that responded to the lady sitting on her roof of her car. And thanks to my crew for going out and responding to not only several downed trees that were block roads but also to put out the barricades next to the flashing lights."

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.