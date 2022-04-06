Elections: Vanderveer hopes to bring staff experience to SISD board

Sean Vanderveer hopes to use his experiences as a former Sherman Independent School District employee in a new way if he is elected to school board next month.

Vanderveer is one of two candidate running for SISD School Board of Trustees Place 5 in the May 7 election. Vanderveer will face off against Billy Minor to fill the seat currently held by Board President Hillary Clark, who is not seeking reelection.

"I have three Bearcats and I want to make sure all Sherman schools provide the best opportunities for each of our students," Vanderveer said in an email.

Vanderveer currently serves as the executive director of the Sherman Housing Authority. Prior to this, he worked within SISD's communications department for five years.

"Working in the Sherman ISD Communications Department afforded me the opportunity to be on every campus throughout the school year, establish relationships with the campus staff, and to encourage the students," he said.

In addition to his work, Vanderveer has also worked with several local organizations, including the Sherman Main Street Advisory Board. He also served as a founding member of the North Texas Young Professionals is a former member of the Sherman Chamber of Commerce board.

If elected, Vanderveer said he plans to advocate for new classroom space amid incoming growth. This will include the addition of new elementary campuses and the need for more space at the high school within the next five to seven years.

"Sherman is a growing community where we are seeing an increase in our population and industries," he said. "We need to be prepared for the growth by offering the best academic and extra-curricular opportunities for our students."

Other focuses include an expansion of dual-credit programs as a way of preparing students for careers and college after graduation.

"With the current demand in the medical, skilled trades, and manufacturing fields, we must make sure our students have access to relevant dual-credit programs," he said. "This will allow students to graduate high school with an associate degree while incurring no debt thanks to partnerships with local industries. The promotion of these types of programs must increase so that parents are made aware of the benefits to their students."