Denison acquires new ambulances amid EMS takeback

As Denison works to bring back EMS service to in-house control, city leaders have taken steps to acquire new ambulances for first responders. The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve $975,000 in loans for the acquisition of three ambulances for the service.

The move by council comes as the city is working toward ending its agreement with private EMS provider LifeNet. In late 2021, the city announced it would end its contract with LifeNet less than six months after city officials announced plans to use the service as the city's primary EMS provider.

At that time, the city announced that it would take back EMS service and conduct it with in-house resources starting on April 1. These new vehicles will assist the first responders in ramping back up its service capabilities, city officials said.

"I think things are pretty much done with the transition," Interim City Manager Bobby Atteberry said. "It is now about getting it back in house and in operation."

The city was able to get a seven-year loan at 2.07 percent interest through U.S. Bancorp Government Leasing and Finance for the $975,000 loan.

The transition back in in-house service represents the end of a back and forth from the city on if it would privatize its EMS services. The city initially announced its intent to privatize EMS in 2019 amid concerns about staffing and talent poaching.

However, these plans were quickly reversed and city officials announced that Denison would begin work filling vacancies within the department that were left vacant in anticipation of the change over.

The next year saw difficulties in testing and hiring new staff members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city retained LifeNet to conduct service during the training.

However, the city once again reversed course in mid 2021 when it announced it would work to retain LifeNet for long-term EMS services. However, less than six months later, the city announced it would once again work toward staffing EMS service itself.

Atteberry said the new vehicles would help bring the department back up to where it can handle its own services while also retiring out three older vehicles from 2012, 2015 and 2016. Atteberry said one or two of these vehicles will be retained as back up vehicles.