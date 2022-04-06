Elections: Billy Minor hopes to bring diverse leadership to SISD Board

Billy Minor hopes to bring diversity and leadership to the Sherman Independent School District if elected to the board of trustees this spring. Minor is one of two candidates vying for the Place 5 seat on the board in the May 7 elections.

Minor will face off against Sean Vanderveer for the seat, which is currently held by Board President Hillary Clark, who is not seeking reelection.

"I have spent many years volunteering for youth activities, sports, and school functions," Minor said in an email. "I was a team captain and leader in sports settings throughout my life. I have been at the forefront in my ability of getting things done thru coordinating and showing a desire to work together to get things accomplished."

Within the community, Minor has volunteered in youth sports with the Sherman Youth Sports Association, Boys and Girls clubs of Sherman and Denison. Minor has also worked for Cigna for the past 15 years and currently has two children in the district.

With regard to what drove him to run for the seat, Minor said he saw the growth taking place in Sherman and wanted to ensure that the district manages this growth well in the coming years.

" I have sat back and watched our town develop at a tremendous rate and the growth is about to increase even more," he said. "I joined the race to help ensure that during this growth all of the kids are represented going forward thru the vision of tax payers like me and no kid gets left behind. This tends to happen in these situations and I have placed a premium value on each and every student."

If elected, Minor said he would like to be a leader on the board and bring together diverse voices together for one common goal.

" My definition of unity is unlike minds coming together in order to accomplish common goals," he said. "This is a trait I will carry with me if elected to the board to make sure we get things accomplished to advocate for our students and teachers in the name of our community vision."

Minor said he would also like to be proactive in response to a shortage of teachers across the country. This can be done by making the district attractive to incoming educators.

"If we arm our district with an abundance of quality educators we can get ahead of a lot of the problems most districts in our state are facing," he said. "We can do that by contacting colleges and universities and establishing a pipeline for their graduates to have positions available as they receive their degrees and certificates. We must establish a quality benefit package in order to attract the quality instructors we desire."