SCP takes 'Popcorn Falls' to the stage

Sherman Community Players spring production and final show of this season, "Popcorn Falls" takes audiences away to a vignette of small-town life where a community once known for its beautiful waterfall must work together to save their town from becoming the home of a waste water plant.

The play is written by James Hindman.

"It was first performed in 2019; so, the show is still a fairly unknown piece and is absolutely worth making plans to see. Especially, for anyone who enjoys any of the "Greater Tuna" plays," SCP guest director Eric Vest said in an email.

The unique thing about "Popcorn Falls" is "the characterization of these townspeople. Mr. Hindman has written characters with genuine, heartfelt emotion of which is very evident within our production," Vest said.

Staffed with just two actors, the play has 15 different characters played by Carissa Hodges and Jeremy Hopkins.

With the help of talented backstage crew and creative production team members, Hodges and Hopkins take the audience away to a small town in Northeast America that is known as "Popcorn Falls" where its citizens are known as kernels by those who call it home. These folks face a problem when the town's namesake falls dries up and they must compete for a grant to save the town from financial ruin by putting on a play in a week even though the town has no playhouse and no play.

"Popcorn Falls" is the about "the lengths of which they go just to save their own livelihoods, their way of life, their source of clean drinking water, their waterfall, and the town from which its name comes from, from being turned into a sewage treatment plant,." Vest said.

He added that SCP cast and crew have been working on the play for the last 6-7 weeks and can't wait to share this production with the theater going community in Grayson County.

The play opens at 7:30 p.m. April 8 with performances at that time April 9, April 14-16 and April 21-23. There will also be performances at 2 p.m. April 10, April 17, and April 24.