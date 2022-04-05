Grayson County officials declare April Child Abuse Prevention Month

More that 350 children in Grayson County were confirmed to be victims of child abuse in 2021.

Tuesday members of the various groups that work to serve and protect those and other children in Grayson County gathered at the courthouse in Sherman to ask commissioners to declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county.

"We often call child abuse an epidemic," said Grayson County Children's Advocacy Center Development and Outreach Coordinator Abby Hill as she addressed commissioners.

"It is in every facet of our community, 356 confirmed cases but that only scratches the surface. The CAC in the last year served 1,200 kids that were impacted by child abuse. One in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused by the time they are 18. So it is absolutely critical that we talk about this, that we bring this to light and that we stand up for the children who are experiencing this and let it be known that not in our county is this ever going to acceptable."

GC Child Welfare Board member Robin Bethel said they want to thank the commissioners for the funding it gets to help serve those abused children.

"Our numbers are actually down a little bit from last year so I think that's a positive. We have been met with some challenges for placements of children over the last year which has made things difficult," she said.

She noted that not only are the number of victims lowered but also the number of children in foster care or substitute care is down to 135.

The Child Welfare Board has developed a support program for foster care families to help give those children support.

"Not everyone is fit to be a foster family, but you as a community member can step in and do things to support those foster families. I encourage you to get in touch with a Child Welfare Board member, visit our Facebook page, Instagram page, look into those options to support. There are many, many ways you can do that."

One of those ways, she said, is to attend the Child Welfare Board's Chili Cookoff on April 23 at 903 Brewers to support Child Abuse Awareness. This is the 5th such cook off she said.

And on Blue Sunday on April 24, Bethel said, people can pray for those are abused and those who are helping to serve them. She said the day of prayer is also for those parents who are working to make positive changes in their lives so that they can be safely reunified with their children.

Bethel said folks can also support the cause by buying one of the Go Blue T-shirts available for a $15 donation by contacting the Grayson County Child Welfare Board.

Grayson County Commissioner Phyllis James said she just can't believe that anyone could ever abuse a child.

"I am grateful for the people who are involved with trying to stop some of this," James said.

