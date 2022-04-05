Grayson County continues Sherwood Shores burn ban

Grayson County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to continue the burn ban for Sherwood Shores as crews continue to try to clean up after the EF-2 tornado that struck the area on March 21.

The ban is continued until 8 a.m. April 13.

GC Office of Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers said the burn ban for that area has nothing to do with drought. It is to provide protection for the crews that are still in the area trying to help with cleanup.

"All of the debris that we have still being picked up seems to be of mixed nature and burning that debris is very hazardous at this point in time. I know it is problem for some of the residents to delay it another week but I would like to give a nod again to the Precinct 4 crew. They have been amazing and they are still working to remove debris for residents and to keep the area safe."

There are also roll-off stations where people can deposit debris.

Commissioner Bart Lawrence said his crew will continue to provide clean up for the residents of the area hit by the storm.

"If it's in the ditch where we can get to it, we will clean it up," Lawrence said as he moved to continue the burn ban.

The storm that blew through that area several weeks ago left damage to about 135 homes with 33 of those being declared by relief agencies as having been completely destroyed. Another 15 were declared to have major damage and 22 more to have suffered minor damage.

Another 65 were said to have been impacted by the storm.