Academy welcomes future teachers to SOSU

Southeastern

Teacher education was one of the cornerstones in which Southeastern Oklahoma State University was founded on in 1909, and that tradition remains alive and well today.

Southeastern hosted two events for current/future educators Friday.

The school's Department of Educational Instruction & Leadership presented a “Prospective Teacher Academy’’ on Friday morning. This event was designed for high school juniors and seniors interested in the teaching field, as well as current teachers and administrators.

Five former Oklahoma Teachers of the Year – including Jon Hazell of Durant –were guest speakers, and they also participated in a panel discussion. Rebecca Oglesby of Yukon, the 2019 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, was keynote speaker.

On Friday afternoon, the SE Career Management Center hosted an Education Career Fair. The Fair provided an opportunity for SE students and alumni to network with representatives from almost 20 school districts in Oklahoma and Texas seeking candidates for teachers, counselors, coaches, and administrators.