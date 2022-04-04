Sherman man gets 35 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

Sexual abuse of a child earned a Sherman man a 35-year prison sentence recently.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Randall Dean Cooper, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

"The sentence stemmed from a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court accepted the plea and sentenced Cooper. Cooper will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life," the release said.

The case began back in June of 2021, when Denison Police responded to Texoma Medical Center in response to a sexual assault report.

"The responding officer determined that a 14-year-old child had previously run away from home and was later found at a local hotel by her family members. The child was given a medical examination at the hospital and then taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) for a forensic interview. The child reported that Cooper had given her methamphetamine and then sexually assaulted her. A Denison Detective, who was present at the CAC for the interview, then located and interviewed Cooper at the Denison City Jail. Cooper confessed to drugging and sexually assaulting the child," the release said.

Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young prosecuted the case sand said, “This Defendant will likely serve decades before he is given parole.”

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This case highlights the critical work performed in our community by the Grayson County Crisis Center and Children’s Advocacy Center. Since April is both Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month it is important that we not only raise awareness of these cases, but also raise awareness of the consequences for those convicted.”

Cooper was represented in the case by Jeromie Oney.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.