The search is on: SISD to look internally for new superintendent

If needed, district could then search externally

Sherman Independent School District will look internally for its next superintendent. The board of trustees voted unanimously to hired the Texas Association of School Boards to help conduct an internal search for possible candidates for the superintendent role.

The decision came following news last week that current Superintendent David Hicks would be stepping out of the role after six years in order to take a new job at Northwest ISD.

"As everyone is aware, Tuesday evening we received news that Dr. Hicks will be leaving Sherman ISD for a new position," Board President Hillary Clark said Friday, describing the hiring of the superintendent as the boards no. 1 duty. "With that, we are here this evening to begin the discussions of the process of finding and selecting a new superintendent to lead Sherman ISD."

The search for the district's next leader brought out a familiar face for some members of the board.

Marian Strauss spoke Friday night on the search process and possible scopes before she was retained to assist in the search. Strauss was the consultant who previously assisted the district in its search six years ago when it ultimately hired Hicks for the position.

"This is going to be your decision," Strauss said. "TASB does not select the superintendent, and again, this is going to be your decision."

Both Tim Millerick and Brad Morgan were on the board when it last worked with TASB for the previous search. Millerick spoke favorably of the experience and the interactions with Strass.

During the previous search, Millerick said the board considered multiple options ranging from using private firms to doing it completely alone before choosing TASB to do the search.

At the time, the district received more than 100 applications from prospective superintendents before it chose Hicks. However, Strauss warned that the market has changed in the years since, and she doesn't anticipate the same level of response.

"Our pools are much smaller," she said. "We have quality applicants, we still have quality, but there is not the quantity that we used to see."

The last two years have been difficult for many superintendents amid the ongoing pandemic and other statewide changes to education. Many experienced superintendents have been retiring, leading to smaller pools and high demand for the executives.

Strauss outlined the possible routes the district could go if it retained TASB for these services. TASB could do a full search for candidates for about $8,500 or limit its search to the district itself for about $3,000. The larger search would require more time and could take about four months to complete. Meanwhile, the limited scale search would take 2-6 weeks to complete.

Clark noted that she had been contacted by another outside firm that offered to do the search for about $19,000 plus expenses.

When the item was put a vote, the board voted both to retain TASB and conduct an internal search. If this is unsuccessful, Clark said it could be expanded to encompass a larger area.

"The school district and this board is in a very different position than it was when Dr. Hicks was hired six years ago and I think right now we as a school district we have a lot of things in motion that we would like to see completed," Clark said. "I think the right person, whoever it is, internal or external, it would be someone willing to take on those plans that are already in motion and continue them through fruition."

For her part, Clark said her ideal candidate would retain Hick's ability to communicate not just with the board but also with the public and district staff.

"I think that's something that I would personally like to see from his successor; someone who can continue that strong communication and connection with our teachers," she said.