Bryan County History: Pharmacies of the past

Drug compounding consists of mixing active ingredients in precise amounts to create a medication designed for a specific person. It’s an ancient art still practiced today. Today’s pharmacists are highly trained professionals with doctorate degrees, but their Indian Territory predecessors were not held to such high standards. Some were indeed physicians who also dispensed medicines, but others were businessmen with little more than a high school diploma and a year or two of apprenticeship.

The Oklahoma Territorial Pharmaceutical Association was formed in 1890 and the Indian Territory Pharmaceutical Association in 1895. A pharmacy law establishing qualifications and limitations for the practice of pharmacy was passed in Oklahoma Territory in 1891, and in Indian Territory in 1904.

The first pharmacists, also known as apothecaries, served patients from wagons and tents, but most quickly established themselves in permanent structures. Many had left established businesses in other states and already had skills and experience. However, there was always a shortage, so it was imperative to train new pharmacists. In 1893 the new University of Oklahoma responded to the need and Dr. Edwin DeBarr became the first Dean of Pharmacy in the state.

When the territories were formed into the state of Oklahoma, the respective pharmaceutical associations merged into the Oklahoma Pharmaceutical Association. All those engaged in the drug business for six months prior to statehood were given a license to continue to fill prescriptions and manage their stores. Two years later, in 1909, a state Pharmacy Law was enacted.

One of the first pharmacists to advertise in Caddo was Dr. D. B. Jones. His ad in 1875 said he was a “physician, surgeon, druggist” and he promised “Physician’s prescriptions carefully compounded.” Later ads for Caddo include Meadow’s Drug (1879), Wood’s Drug (1893), Phillips Bros. Drug (1894) and Swinney’s Drug (1899). Phillips Bros. offered prescriptions “carefully compounded at all hours, day or night”. J. W. Galleher (1898) was a popular druggist in Durant.

In addition to prescription drugs, pharmacies sold highly advertised patent medicines. The “testimonial” was used as proof of the necessity for these so-called “remedies” that promised to cure everything from a torpid liver to la grippe (flu), but often contained no more than a mix of vegetables, and a dose of alcohol or opium. One of the early women’s tonics, Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound, is still sold today in a modified form with approved ingredients. Other popular cures of the early days were White’s Cream Vermifuge, Dr. Hartelius’ Femalia Compound, McGee’s Backache and Kidney Cure, Ely’s Cream Balm, Ramon’s Pepsin Chill Tonic, and Johnston’s Sarsaparilla (blood purifier).

In the years just before statehood, Sterrett was served by J. T. Crawford & Son Drug Store, Campbell’s Racket Drug Store and Cox & Shelton’s Drug. Bennington had the Glass-Gunn Drug Store and Estes Drug Store. Bokchito residents shopped at the Corner Drug Store owned by Stone & Baker, Sawyer’s Drug Store, or City Drug Store, with Pete Herrington “leading druggist” to help them. After serving the folks of Utica for twelve years, Dr. A. J. Wells sold his drug store to Dr. Whiteside in 1907 and moved to Sterrett to open a new practice. Ed. L. Speairs & S. W. Stone had a pharmacy in Durant.

No doubt our ancestors would be overwhelmed by the numerous medications available to us in our modern pharmacies. They would also be impressed by the extensive training required of those who compound medications. But we need to be mindful of those who laid the foundation for our progress. The pharmacists of Indian Territory aided in saving the lives of many of our ancestors.

