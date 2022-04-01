Village People, Micky Dolenz scheduled for Sherman's summer concerts

The Village People will be among the acts headline Sherman's summer of music this year as one of two headlining acts for Sherman's Lights on the Lake concert and fireworks show. City officials announced the lineup for Lights on the Lake and its Hot Summer Nights concert series Friday as a part of coffee with the mayor.

This year's concert series, now in its 28th year, will feature 16 acts ranging from pop-rock style of former Monkee Micky Dolenz to numerous country artists, including Jack Ingram. Meanwhile, Lights on the Lake will feature a double act ahead of the city's annual fireworks display.

"This is probably the most name recognition we've had for a whole summer's music," Main Street Director Sarah McRae said. "We have one tribute act, but the rest have been played on the radio and are household names."

Hot Summer Nights will kick off on June 2 when Diamond Rio takes the stage at the Sherman Municipal Grounds. The country group, which has maintained the same lineup since 1989, made history when its single "Meet in the Middle" reached number 1 on country music charts in 1991. That was the first time a band had achieved this with is debut single.

Ragland will be the opening act for the concert.

Country Artist Jo Dee Messina will follow up the following week when she performs on June 9. Messina, who has had several hits top the Billboard Country Music charts, was the first female country performer to have three consecutive songs hit the number 1 spot for multiple weeks. Jen Phillips will open for Messina.

Former Monkee Micky Dolenz will be performing on June 16. Dolenz gained national attention in the mid- to late-60s as a member of the Monkees and on the related television series. With the death of Michael Nesmith, Dolenz is the final surviving member of the band. Jim Stewart will open for Dolenz.

Country Musician Jack Ingram will end round out June's concerts when he performs on June 23. Ingram first hit the country music top 40 list in 2005 with "Wherever You Are." Greg and Sawyer Guymon will open the night's show.

Hot Summer Nights will skip the following week for the city's annual Lights on the Lake concert and fireworks show on July 1 at Pecan Grove West Park. This year's performances will feature The Sugar Hill Gang and the Village People.

July's concerts will be kicked off by 90s rock band Filter, who will perform at the municipal grounds on July 7 alongside Sons of Fannin.

The following week will see Bon Jovi Tribute band Let It Rock take the stage with opening act Taylor Walker.

C&C Music Factory will have everybody dancing now when they play on July 21 with Cela Harper.

This year's concert series will be capped off by a performance by Alien Ant Farm on July 28. The group gained recognition in the early 2000s with a cover of Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal. AC/TC

With this year's concert series, McRae said organizers still plan to offer live streaming as an option for viewers on the shows where the performers will allow it.

"We went ahead and did it for the shows that allowed and some artists are happy to embrace changes that have come post-COVID while some are not," she said. "We love to offer that, so on the shows that allow it we still plan to do it."