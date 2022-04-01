SISD School board: Shelby hopes to bring educator's focus to Place 3 seat

Jennifer Shelby hopes to bring an educator's focus and mentality to the Sherman Independent School Board, if elected, this spring. Shelby is one of two candidates running to replace Tim Millerick, who is not seeking reelection, in the Place 3 seat.

She will be facing off against Calvin Holland, who has also filed to run in the race, which will be held on May 7.

Shelby brings with her experience as an educator alongside work at Sherman ISD. For more than 12 years, Shelby has been a member of the Sherman Education Foundation with tenures as president, and chairperson over trustee development, programs and operations and other roles.

"Through SEF, I have helped raise funds to bring innovative programs benefitting each campus in SISD," she said. "I am actively involved with SEF’s annual Circle of Success, honoring outstanding students and impactful educators throughout Sherman ISD."

She has also served as a member of the National Giving alliance, Formerly known as the Needlework Guild of America, for about 10 years. In this role, she said she has provided clothing to students in need within the district.

Shelby earned her undergraduate degree in business management from Austin College before going on to earn a master's degree in education from Texas A&M. Shelby also holds two teaching certificates.

Shelby has previously taught at Williams High School within the Plano ISD. Burn her time with the school she said she was able to develop the multimedia program within the career and technology department into a successful program with a 50 percent increase in enrollment following her first year.

She has also taught at Texas A&M Commerce where she create a program aimed at increasing retention for first-generation college students from under-served communities within Dallas ISD.

If elected to the school board, Shelby said she would focus on providing quality education to all SISD students, with the incoming growth within the district coming second.

"The District should keep that aim at the forefront and not focus abnormally on 'growth'," she said. "SISD should concentrate on what is best for its students whether there are 20 or 20,000."

Despite this, she said incoming growth, including the proposed nearly $30 billion Texas Instruments facility could offer opportunities for education in exchange for the incentives they've received.

"In return, the industries should be expected to be stakeholders in the community," she said. "For example, the district recently opened a STEAM Academy at Dillingham Elementary, which may expand to other campuses. That would be a great opportunity to tap into these industries as resources, not only financially, but strategically, as SISD will be playing a big role in preparing their future workforce."