SISD school board: Holland hopes to bring focus on special education, career tech to Place 3 seat

Calvin Holland hopes to bring a focus on career tech and special education to the Sherman School Board if elected this spring. Holland is one of two candidates who are seeking election to the Place 3 seat on the Board of Trustees as a part of the May 7 elections.

Holland will face off against Jennifer Shelby in the race to fill the seat previously held by Tim Millerick, who is not seeking reelection.

Holland has worked and volunteered in the community for over 30 years, including work with little league football with the Sherman Youth Sports Association and Boys Club. He has also worked as a case manager with the Texas Department of Health Services focusing and aging and disability. Holland said he has also helped youth with disabilities in employment with the Texoma Council of Governments and Goodwill Industries.

He currently serves as a volunteer advocate for Casa of Grayson County and serves on the site-base committee for the Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center.

If elected, Holland said he would like to bring back to R.O.T.C. training program and elevate the district's special education programs. Another focus would see a building up of the career and tech programs and the district's agriculture studies. Holland said he would also like to establish partnerships with local businesses for job and skills training opportunities.

"Hopefully the city will continue to bring more employment opportunities so that we can keep our best talented students and all students can benefit from living in their local hometown while giving our teachers the tools for success," he said.

Teacher retention and making the district attractive to teachers is also a project Holland said he would like to pursue.

Holland said he would also like to see more diversity in the district so that it better resembles the population of the city. As growth comes the city will grow more diverse with new residents, he said.