Piner Band receives grant for upgrades

After seeing it posted to an online music teacher group, Piner Band Director Mackenzie Viviano decided to apply for the middle school grant from the Peter R. Marsh Foundation for reed player upgrades.

“That would be for primarily our clarinet and saxophone students,” Viviano said. “Or it would be for some supplies if they don’t happen to have something.”

And the grant came through, resulting in $1,000 for higher-quality reeds and ligatures that students likely wouldn’t be able to afford.

“This helps students get a better sound, which helps the overall sound of the band,” Viviano said. “They’re able to blend and make better tones overall. It benefits individual students and the overall band as well.”

However, the funds come with a small condition. The Peter R. Marsh Foundation asks recipients to perform for senior citizen audiences throughout the year.

“No audience has a greater appreciation for children and student performances than do senior citizens,” the Foundation states on its website. “Through post-performance personal interaction with the seniors, the students will receive praise for their public service and encouragement to continue to serve.”

Under Viviano, the band has never done anything like this before, but she has done something similar at schools she taught at previously. She hopes to have a performance in the spring after the UIL competitions wrap up, and Viviano aims to take sections out to perform next school year.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to perform their music in a low-pressure, low-stress situation before we have something onstage in full dress,” she said.

At previous schools Vivianno taught, students and the audience members connected through music, especially if the audience member was a former player themselves. With a long history of music in Sherman, she expects the connection to be even stronger.

“It’s neat for them to see that lineage and where they come from in the grand scheme of music in Sherman,” Viviano said.