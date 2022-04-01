March indictments include drug-related, other charges

Grayson County grand jurors this week returned indictments against a number of area residents on drug-related and other charges.

Indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Cheyenne Ravae Blackshear, 23, of Tioga — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Destiny Lavon Henson, 29, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

John Welsey Hardin, 37, of Sanger — bail jumping;

Rodolfo Garcia, 35, of Gunter — DWI 3rd or more;

Carlos Hernandez-Rico, 21, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);

Christopher Kenneth Slaughter, 43, of Savoy — DWI 3rd or more;

Jeffrey Wayne Dominy, 50, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Robert Michael Henson, 30, of Gordonville —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Todd Peter Pappenfus, 56, of Gordonville — DWI 3rd or more;

Nicolas Lane Broussard, 24, of Frisco — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Carl Don Smith, 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ruthann Elizabeth Buses, 46, of Trenton — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stephanie Kay Moorehead, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Codie Michelle Bonner, 36,of Corinth — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Toby Wayne Robinson, 33, of Boswell, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Dean Franklin Lindsey, 54, of Denison — two counts possession of a controlled substance (meth);

John Cody Smith, 43, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Martin James Benes, 42, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Sean Cody Fulce, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Harry John Weatherspoon III, 50, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Sarah Elizabeth Blake, 27, of Savoy —theft of property;

Brian Joseph Black, 42, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Daniel Leon Frazier, 51, of Denison — theft of material and theft of property;

September Elise Cardin, 33, of Denison — burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with evidence;

Edward Lee Barlow, 40, of Denison — attempt to commit arson;

Randall Craig Roberts, 52, of Denison — burglary of a building;

Jeffrey Allen Stapleton, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Tanya Daniell Demings, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Shania Leshawn Bush, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Devyn DNA Roberts, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Amanda Megan Mann, 25, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (eutylone);

Lynn Allen Ellis, 50, of Pueblo Colorado — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

David Armando Romero, 32, of Sherman — ten counts of burglary of a building and one of engaging in organized criminal activity;

Kevin Michael Davis, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Gabrielle Giesecke, 24, of Richardson — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Wesley Zane Hancock, 26, of Wylie — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free zone (meth);

Larry Duane Randle Bowens, 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Juan Palacios-Villalobos, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Amina Montreece Omayebu, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault;

Jamie Rochele Powell, 35, of Sherman — DWI with a child under 15 in the vehicle;

David William Wilson, 47, of Tulsa, Oklahoma — prohibited substance in a correctional facility (marijuana);

Shanquez Daniele Moore, 31, of Sherman — prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);

Christine Allison Foster, 45, of Sherman — burglary of a building;

Desmonte Antwane Futrell, 45, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Cody Gene Hutchins, 29, of Sadler — intoxication assault with a vehicle serious bodily injury;

Shaizon Marquay Holley, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) in a drug free zone;

Casey Jay Arnold, 38, of Calera, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Haley Elizabeth Walker, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine) and attempt to tamper with evidence;

Anthony Lopez Futrell, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Angelica Gutierrez-Manriguez, 51, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance in a correction facility (cocaine).