March indictments include drug-related, other charges
Grayson County grand jurors this week returned indictments against a number of area residents on drug-related and other charges.
Indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.
The following people were indicted:
Cheyenne Ravae Blackshear, 23, of Tioga — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Destiny Lavon Henson, 29, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
John Welsey Hardin, 37, of Sanger — bail jumping;
Rodolfo Garcia, 35, of Gunter — DWI 3rd or more;
Carlos Hernandez-Rico, 21, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);
Christopher Kenneth Slaughter, 43, of Savoy — DWI 3rd or more;
Jeffrey Wayne Dominy, 50, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (heroin);
Robert Michael Henson, 30, of Gordonville —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Todd Peter Pappenfus, 56, of Gordonville — DWI 3rd or more;
Nicolas Lane Broussard, 24, of Frisco — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);
Carl Don Smith, 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Ruthann Elizabeth Buses, 46, of Trenton — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Stephanie Kay Moorehead, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);
Codie Michelle Bonner, 36,of Corinth — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Toby Wayne Robinson, 33, of Boswell, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Dean Franklin Lindsey, 54, of Denison — two counts possession of a controlled substance (meth);
John Cody Smith, 43, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Martin James Benes, 42, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Sean Cody Fulce, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Harry John Weatherspoon III, 50, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Sarah Elizabeth Blake, 27, of Savoy —theft of property;
Brian Joseph Black, 42, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Daniel Leon Frazier, 51, of Denison — theft of material and theft of property;
September Elise Cardin, 33, of Denison — burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with evidence;
Edward Lee Barlow, 40, of Denison — attempt to commit arson;
Randall Craig Roberts, 52, of Denison — burglary of a building;
Jeffrey Allen Stapleton, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);
Tanya Daniell Demings, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);
Shania Leshawn Bush, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Devyn DNA Roberts, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Amanda Megan Mann, 25, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (eutylone);
Lynn Allen Ellis, 50, of Pueblo Colorado — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);
David Armando Romero, 32, of Sherman — ten counts of burglary of a building and one of engaging in organized criminal activity;
Kevin Michael Davis, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Gabrielle Giesecke, 24, of Richardson — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Wesley Zane Hancock, 26, of Wylie — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free zone (meth);
Larry Duane Randle Bowens, 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Juan Palacios-Villalobos, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);
Amina Montreece Omayebu, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault;
Jamie Rochele Powell, 35, of Sherman — DWI with a child under 15 in the vehicle;
David William Wilson, 47, of Tulsa, Oklahoma — prohibited substance in a correctional facility (marijuana);
Shanquez Daniele Moore, 31, of Sherman — prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);
Christine Allison Foster, 45, of Sherman — burglary of a building;
Desmonte Antwane Futrell, 45, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Cody Gene Hutchins, 29, of Sadler — intoxication assault with a vehicle serious bodily injury;
Shaizon Marquay Holley, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) in a drug free zone;
Casey Jay Arnold, 38, of Calera, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);
Haley Elizabeth Walker, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine) and attempt to tamper with evidence;
Anthony Lopez Futrell, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);
Angelica Gutierrez-Manriguez, 51, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance in a correction facility (cocaine).