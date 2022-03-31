United Way searches for volunteers

United Way of Grayson County is looking for a few local students to become interns for the nonprofit.

UW of GC Director of Development Katie Eubanks said students picked for the program will complete a 32-hour internship from June 6-16.

"Throughout the internship experience, students can expect to develop an understanding of the different positions within nonprofit organizations, share experiences and learn from one another while developing their personal communication skills, widen their understanding of the needs of the clients served by United Way partner agencies and receive invaluable, hands-on training and experiences that help to grow their workplace skills."

2021 interns were Denison High School students Ian Akers, Karysn Clouse and Kristin Sundberg and Sherman High School students Leif Inocian, Meagan Shindler and Ian Mahjoobi.

For more information about applying go to Unitedwaygrayson.org/internship.